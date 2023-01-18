Grieder hosting constituent meeting

WATERLOO – Ward 2 city councilor Jonathan Grieder will be hosting a constituent meeting on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The meeting will take place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A at the Waterloo Public Library.
PackTheDome10.jpg
Volunteers for the morning shift ready to start packing for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank at the UNI-Dome on Monday morning.
PackTheDome09.jpg
Young volunteers wait to to get started at Pack the Dome.
PackTheDome08.jpg
Chiquita Loveless, director of diversity, inclusion and social justice at UNI, volunteers for Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
PackTheDome07.jpg
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson packs food for the annual Pack the Dome event at UNI.
PackTheDome06.JPG
Megan Gleason and her daughter Sylvia pack food at the UNI-Dome.
PackTheDome05.JPG
Volunteers fill bags of food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank during Pack the Dome on Monday morning.
PackTheDome04.JPG
KWWL-TV sports reporter and viral sensation Mark Woodley greets volunteers at Pack the Dome at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
PackTheDome03.JPG
The UNI swim team unloads boxes of food for volunteers to bag as part of Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
PackTheDome02.JPG
Athletes from the UNI wrestling team unpack boxes in preparation for Pack the Dome.
PackTheDome01.JPG
UNI student athletes are ready to go to work during the Pack the Dome event for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
