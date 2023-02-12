WATERLOO — Jonathan Grieder, Ward 2 City Council representative, will be hosting a constituent meeting on Wednesday.
The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A at the Waterloo Public Library. All constituents and citizens are welcome to ask questions and voice concerns.
Neighborhood patrol officers for Ward 2 and Library Director David Eckert will also be on hand to discuss their work and answer questions.
