Grieder chosen to serve on EPA Local Government Advisory Commission

Jonathan Grieder 

WATERLOO — Jonathan Grieder, Ward 2 representative on the Waterloo City Council, has been invited to serve on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Commission.

The advisory commission was chartered in 1993 to foster a closer working relationship between the EPA and local communities. This 34-member group is made up of local, state, and tribal elected leaders from across the United States and is charged with providing feedback and advice to the EPA from the perspective of local government. The commission has four working subcommittees: America’s Water and Infrastructure, Air and Climate, Healthy Communities and Environmental Justice.

