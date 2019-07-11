CEDAR FALLS — More residential development will be popping up in the Greenhill Road area.
The Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission approved a final plat for 21 residential lots on 10.78 acres on James Drive Wednesday. The developer, Jim Sands, has invested $1 million for preparing the area for new homes.
The lots are along James Drive, a cul-de-sac, which is off Greenhill Road, between Iowa Highway 58 and South Main Street and was built for the new development. The lots were first proposed in 2017.
“The developer has people that are wanting to buy and build,” said Wendell Lupkes, with VJ Engineering.
People are paying $85,000 to $95,000 for the lots, Sands said.
The city considered putting in a 20-foot easement on the property for sewer lines, but Sand felt it was unfair to add the stipulation this late in the process.
“We’ve already spent $1 million,” Sand said. “It’s not right.”
The 20-foot easement was not part of the preliminary plat.
“I don’t see how it would be fair to impose that betterment on people that may have already committed to lots on the condition of how the preliminary plat was approved in the eleventh hour,” said Commissioner Kyle Larson.
The commission voted 5 to 2 in favor of approving the development without the easement. Commissioners Leslie Prideaux and Rochelle Adkins voted against the measure. Brad Leeper and LeaAnn Saul were absent from the meeting.
“I agree that it should’ve been caught earlier, but I disagree because I’ve owned property with an easement,” Prideaux said. There’s no guarantee sewer lines will be put in on easements.
The commission also approved a request from NewAldaya Lifescapes to build a campus for residents 55 years and older on six lots on a 239-acre plat of land. The plan includes 25 single-family units, 22 twin units, one two-story, condo-style living facility with an estimated 22 units and a larger three-story, condo-style facility with 40 to 44 units on the six lots near the southeast corner of West 12th Street and Union Road.
In March, the Cedar Falls City Council approved a rezoning and land use request to allow NewAldaya to develop the area.
Construction on the site should begin this year.
At the beginning of the meeting Mayor Jim Brown recognized Deb Giarusso during her last meeting on the commission.
