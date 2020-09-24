Greenfield seeks more pandemic help for Iowans

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Democrat Theresa Greenfield said Wednesday she wants more federal help for Iowans battling the COVID-19 pandemic, including direct payments to individuals and businesses, extended jobless benefits for idled workers and aid to biofuel companies and state and local governments facing revenue declines.

Greenfield, who is challenging first-term Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in the Nov. 3 general election, also said she puts taking steps to end political corruption in Washington ahead of calls to alter the Senate’s filibuster rule or to add more members to the U.S. Supreme Court in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

During an hourlong forum with a Des Moines business group, Greenfield was asked if she would support a move to expand the nine-person court.

“I don’t know that that’s what we need to be doing by any means,” she said. “ ... I wouldn’t say that I have formed an opinion on that, but that certainly is not a high priority for me, and it’s not something that Iowans are talking about at this point in time.”