Greenfield says she opposes Supreme Court expansion

SIOUX CITY — As the Republican-led U.S. Senate began hearings Monday on Amy Coney Barrett replacing the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Theresa Greenfield said she is not in favor of adding more justices to the Supreme Court.

“Packing the court with more justices would be too divisive,” Greenfield, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, said during a campaign stop at Hardline Coffee Co. “There’s way too much divisiveness going on.”

Some Democrats have said if Barrett is confirmed to the court, enshrining a conservative majority, the court should be expanded.

Greenfield said the court vacancy should not be filled until 2021, after the Nov. 3 election. Ginsburg died in September, less than two months from the election. Senate Republicans blocked the nomination of Merrick Garland, who was nominated by President Barack Obama, in 2016.

Currently in a high-stakes race against Joni Ernst, a Republican first-term incumbent, businesswoman Greenfield discussed her plans to help Iowans get back on their feet during the COVID-19 pandemic with an emphasis on health care, keeping workers safe and fixing the economy with a new stimulus package.