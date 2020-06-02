Greenfield rolls up decisive win in race for Democrats’ U.S. Senate nomination

DES MOINES — Des Moines business woman Theresa Greenfield crushed three rivals Tuesday night for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination, setting up a challenge to first-term Sen. Joni Ernst’s reelection bid.
Backed by Washington. D.C., Democrats and their allies, Greenfield easily won a primary election that saw record absentee voting fueled by the coronavirus pandemic. Unofficial results showed her winning about 47 percent of the vote.
In efforts to keep voters and poll workers safe, candidates and elections officials encouraged mail-in voting.
As of Tuesday morning, 396,495 people had cast absentee ballots. That’s more than the 207,596 who voted in 2016 and the 289,852 in 2018
A heavy turnout showed Iowans are hungry for change, Greenfield said in a victory speech delivered from her Des Moines home.
“This moment calls for new leadership with compassion and grit that has defined Iowans,” said Greenfield, who promised to “be a new voice in the U.S. Senate.”
Greenfield, 56, went straight to work on Ernst, criticizing the senator on political corruption, agriculture policy, union rights, Social Security and health care.
“This is my promise to you: I’ll never forgot who I am, where I’m from, and who I’m fighting for,” she said. “Tonight we celebrate, but tomorrow we get back to work because, you know what, we have a job that needs to get done.”
Ernst, 49, who was unopposed in the primary, talked about her sense of service that drove her to put in 23 years in the Army Reserves and Iowa National Guard and led her to the Senate.
In Iowa, she said, “we serve each other, we work together as a team and we serve our community.”
She noted that President Donald Trump has called her “relentless” in her efforts on behalf of Iowans and promised to “continue to be your relentless fighter in the United States Senate.”
The primary campaign was far from typical. Candidates avoided handshaking and door-knocking in favor of virtual events. At in-person forums, candidates were separated by distance and plexiglass shields.
As the nominee, Greenfield, who benefited from about $8 million in outside spending, will have all the resources of the party and its allies in her attempt to win what had been considered a safe GOP seat.
Ernst, then a state senator from Red Oak, flipped the seat from blue to red when Sen. Tom Harkin did not seek reelection in 2014. After defeating four rivals for the nomination, Ernst rolled past U.S. Rep. Bruce Braley by about 90,000 votes.
However, her popularity has fallen to 37 percent in recent polling. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has downgraded the race from “safe Republican” to “tilt Republican” and said there is an “opening” for a Democrat.
Still, Senate races overwhelmingly favor the incumbent, according to opensecrets.org. It’s rare that voters return less than 80 percent of incumbent senators to the $174,000-a-year job.
Democratic hopes to flip the seat have been buoyed by the party’s gain in voter registration. Democrats now outnumber Republicans on Iowa voter rolls. The monthly voter registration numbers from the Secretary of State on June 1 showed there are more Democrats than no-party voters, which had been the largest bloc since at least 2000. The monthly report showed 674,456 Democrats, 669,503 Republicans and 639,833 no-party voters.
Lee Des Moines bureau reporter Erin Murphy contributed to this story
