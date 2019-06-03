DES MOINES -- A Minnesota farm girl-turned-Iowan wants to challenge the Iowa farm girl for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
Theresa Greenfield announced her campaign for the U.S. Senate on Monday.
Greenfield, a 55-year-old president of a small commercial real estate business in Des Moines, is the third Democrat to announce a run for the U.S. Senate; she joins Des Moines businessman Eddie Mauro and Indianola attorney Kimberly Graham.
They seek to earn the Democratic nomination and the right to face Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, who is facing re-election in 2020 for the first time since her first victory in 2014.
In an interview Monday and a video published online with her campaign launch, Greenfield emphasized her years growing up on a farm near a small town in southern Minnesota, just north of the border with Iowa.
“I’m a proud farm kid with farm kid values,” Greenfield says in the video, while also talking about the stress her family’s farm went through during the farm crisis of the 1980s.
In the interview, Greenfield described herself as “a scrappy farm woman,” and a mother of four from a rural area who became a small business owner.
“I think Iowans, both Democratic primary voters and general election voters, are going to respond well to that,” Greenfield said.
Greenfield also claimed Ernst has not fulfilled her 2014 campaign pledge to rein in federal government spending, a promise made famous by Ernst’s “make ’em squeal” campaign commercial in which she compared controlling government spending to castrating hogs.
“Listen, folks. She didn’t castrate anyone,” Greenfield said in her campaign video.
Greenfield in 2017 ran for Congress in central Iowa’s 3rd District. But she was removed from the ballot when it was discovered a member of her campaign staff faked some signatures on her nomination forms, leaving her short of the required number.
Mauro also ran in that primary, which was won by Cindy Axne, who went on to defeat Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. David Young.
