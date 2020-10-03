Greenfield, Ernst trade, dispute allegations during debate

DES MOINES -- There was less cross talk than the first time Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield debated, but they did spend much Saturday evening fact-checking of each other.

Ernst, a Republican first-term incumbent, faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race.

Most recent polling on the race shows Greenfield in the lead but within the polls’ margins for error. The race’s outcome could play a role in determining which party emerges from the Nov. 3 election with a majority in the U.S. Senate.

It was the second debate in a week between Ernst and Greenfield. During the first Monday night on Iowa PBS, the two regularly talked over one another.

The second debate, broadcast Saturday night by Des Moines NBC station WHO-TV and its partners across the state, was more orderly but featured some acrimonious moments as the candidates disputed each other’s allegations.

Ernst accused Greenfield of “making things up on the fly” and being “totally inappropriate and unprofessional” after Greenfield suggested Ernst wants to privatize or even “defund” Social Security.