Greenbelt Lake adds accessibility, other features as part of $250K improvement project

WATERLOO — A popular fishing and bird-watching park in Waterloo is nearing the finish of a $250,000 improvement project.
The park, Greenbelt Lake, is located in the Katoski Greenbelt on Martin Road west of U.S. Highway 63. A grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources helped install an accessible fishing pier, two hard-surface handicap parking stalls, sidewalk from the parking to the pier and stone walkways that improved fishing access at eight piers around the lake. Minor landscaping and a five-acre pollinator planting will get done soon, said Todd Derifield, city forester.
“This lake is a gem in the city of Waterloo, and not everybody knows about it,” Derifield said. “This project just improves upon that.”
A $200,000 grant, part of the state’s Resource Enhancement and Protection program, covered most of the costs. Derifield said another $50,000 in city bond funds were used to finish parts of the project.
The most rewarding part of the project for Derifield will be seeing people with disabilities able to access the fishing pier, he said. He caught his own fish off the end of the new pier last weekend.
Construction on the project is set to be finished in September, he said, but contractors could be done within the next few weeks. The city’s engineering department worked with Align Architecture & Planning on the park improvements, he said.
City staff worked with the nonprofit Prairie Rapids Audubon Society on various parts of the project, including the pollinator plantings and prairie plantings that will attract and maintain the bird population. He said the city plans to work with the group in the future to install interpretive signing at the park, which would include information about bird species, habits and other facts.
The pollinator planting is part of the Cedar Valley Monarch Zone initiative, Derifield said. The project was established in 2019 as a way to restore the monarch butterfly population through rebuilding natural habitats.
Though equipment fills the parking lot and it remains an active construction area, Derifield said people are welcome to park along the edge of the road and walk into the Greenbelt Lake area.
“It’d be a great place to visit if someone’s bored this summer and goes out just for a hike around the lake,” Derifield said. “It’s a great place to spend a few hours or the whole day.”
The recent grant funds covered the first phase of a long-term master plan. Derifield said the city might submit another grant application to the Iowa DNR for money needed to cover future phases.
The next phases of the project would include installing a couple shelters, benches and interpretive signing, Derifield said.