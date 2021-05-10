Greenbelt Lake adds accessibility, other features as part of $250K improvement project

WATERLOO — A popular fishing and bird-watching park in Waterloo is nearing the finish of a $250,000 improvement project.

The park, Greenbelt Lake, is located in the Katoski Greenbelt on Martin Road west of U.S. Highway 63. A grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources helped install an accessible fishing pier, two hard-surface handicap parking stalls, sidewalk from the parking to the pier and stone walkways that improved fishing access at eight piers around the lake. Minor landscaping and a five-acre pollinator planting will get done soon, said Todd Derifield, city forester.

“This lake is a gem in the city of Waterloo, and not everybody knows about it,” Derifield said. “This project just improves upon that.”

A $200,000 grant, part of the state’s Resource Enhancement and Protection program, covered most of the costs. Derifield said another $50,000 in city bond funds were used to finish parts of the project.

The most rewarding part of the project for Derifield will be seeing people with disabilities able to access the fishing pier, he said. He caught his own fish off the end of the new pier last weekend.