Green plans to veto building permit moratorium proposed for Cedar Falls downtown

CEDAR FALLS -- Mayor Rob Green intends to veto a proposed moratorium on building permits for projects in the downtown’s commercial areas if the City Council approves it.

The resolution will come before the council Tuesday (Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day), the same day councilors begin revisiting the newly adopted zoning code for downtown.

“While I support modifying the zoning ordinance to be more acceptable to more council members, my concern with a moratorium is that halting building permits would cause more harm than good for our city’s economic development, through a perceived lack of support on council for continued development,” Green wrote in a Jan. 8 blog post.

The council voted 4-3 earlier this month to consider a building permit moratorium until May 1 as it reconsiders the downtown zoning ordinance. The new code received final approval Nov. 1, but has come back into focus because of the change in the council's makeup as a result of the city election.

City law allows a mayor to veto a resolution within 14 days of its passage. The council has 30 days to override, but a two-thirds majority -- at least five members -- must approve.

Green affirmed in a telephone interview Wednesday he’s willing to listen to all arguments in support of the moratorium, but to this point hasn’t heard one that’s changed his mind.

“My biggest concern is the message and the chilling effect it would have on the business community and those looking to invest,” he said. “It doesn’t mean I can’t be swayed, but based on principle, I don’t see that happening.”

Green said he's heard concerns from about a dozen people, including Erik Skougard, president and CEO at Lincoln Savings Bank, who he said made a “compelling argument” against a moratorium. That correspondence from Skougard will be available for the public to review prior to the vote on the moratorium, he said.

If the council approves the moratorium and the mayor signs it, the ban on building permits would impact the Urban General, Urban General 2 and Storefront designations in the newly established downtown zoning district, otherwise known as the Downtown Character District, where the controversial “form-based” zoning has taken the place of the traditional land use-based one.

Those designated areas encompass parts of Main, Washington, State, Clay, as well as West First through Eighth streets, as well as a few smaller sectors of the downtown.

It would halt permits for new construction, but also other projects “triggering” the need for such a permit as determined by the building official, said City Attorney Kevin Rogers.

Rogers said it would be the first such moratorium he’s seen since being hired by the city five years, but not the first in Cedar Falls’ history. He pointed to an Iowa Supreme Court Case involving one enacted for College Hill in 2009.

Councilors Daryl Kruse, Dustin Ganfield, Susan deBuhr, and Dave Sires voted in favor of developing the moratorium Jan. 3. The Council also voted 6-1 to hold a work session to discuss the new code at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Councilors have informally agreed to place a "pause" on the implementation of a vision for a new zoning law on College Hill, with a majority voting to pull funding for the initiative in fiscal year 2023.

In a telephone interview, Kruse, who proposed the moratorium and has been adamant about amending aspects of the new code, urged the mayor to wait until all the evidence has been presented before deciding to veto it.

“We’ve always been told that when we vote, that we need to listen to all the public testimony,” said Kruse. “He’d be predetermining his vote without listening to everyone. I want to make sure that we all know who responded to him individually, and what their concerns were.”

Asked about possible compromise, Kruse doesn’t feel there is room for it, “with 75 properties concerned with overbuilding and being under-parked.”

He noted the moratorium isn’t too extreme since the new code is “on the books,” and plans can move forward if they meet the new requirements.

There are concerns he and others have, whether it be about the number of required parking spots per bedroom for residential spaces, the “shared" parking requirement, limits on the use of vinyl siding, or the substituting of the Planning and Zoning Commission in instances with a staff-led review.

Last week, Community Development Director Stephanie Houk Sheetz said no projects have been approved under the new code.

“I recognize there's two new council people here, but I also feel like this is the point in time where we say this is taking more staff time,” said Councilor Kelly Dunn, who voted against both the moratorium and revisiting the code. She pointed out that many people favor the new code.

“We keep asking staff to take time to discuss and we haven't even given it a chance, so I guess that's my point. I'm trying to weigh in why that is so wrong in my opinion,” she added.

