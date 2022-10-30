Green, Gaines, Berte recommend Howard as next Cedar Falls police chief

CEDAR FALLS — The city’s acting police chief has been recommended to permanently fill the job.

Mark Howard, with the Cedar Falls Police Department since 2007, was a captain before being named the acting chief in March after Craig Berte’s promotion to interim public safety director.

If confirmed by the City Council at its Nov. 7 meeting, the two top public safety positions will have been filled by the internal candidates who were serving in those capacities in the interim upon the retirement of then-public safety director Jeff Olson in March.

Howard was selected over Capt. Jeff Sitzmann, the other finalist, by Berte, Mayor Rob Green, and City Administrator Ron Gaines, according to a news release.

The candidates went through an extensive interview process after being named finalists. Seven applications were received for the job. A third candidate also had been an internal one, according to Berte.

Berte, the former police chief, was approved as Olson’s permanent replacement by the council in a 5-2 vote in June. Howard also was a finalist.

Howard was a police chief finalist in 2020 when Berte got that job as well.

The police chief job pays $91,203-$148,218 annually depending on experience.

Howard has a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Northern Iowa. He also went through the School of Police Staff and Command at the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety in Evanston, Illinois. Since joining the department in 2007, he had worked as a police officer, lieutenant, and public safety captain before becoming acting police chief.

Howard worked as an officer with the Waverly Police Department from 1997 to 2007.

He was a sergeant with the Iowa National Guard from 1986 to 1999.

Sitzmann has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice from Iowa State University. Like Howard, he went through the School of Police Staff and Command.

He joined the department in 1996 and has been a police officer, lieutenant, and public safety captain before becoming an administrative captain. Previously, he served as a Woodbury County correctional officer during 1995 and 1996.