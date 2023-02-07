CEDAR FALLS — Mayor Rob Green announced Tuesday that he will not seek a third term in office.

Since 2020, he’s been mayor of the “most wonderful town he’s ever experienced,” Green said in a Facebook post. However, he has hinted in the past about not wanting to be a “career mayor.”

Before taking the helm, he was elected as an at-large councilman, beginning his political career in 2018.

“The mayor role is fascinating and immensely rewarding, but I’m feeling very convicted about the cost of being mayor on my family,” wrote Green. “This fall, my daughter will start her senior year of high school, and my son will be entering his high school years as well. This is precision, irreplaceable time for my family. (My wife) Jocelyn and the kids have already sacrificed so much for me to serve in elected office for six years.”

The post reaffirmed his previously stated intention of running again for mayor at a future time. Green has also expressed an interest in considering a run for a council seat again, although that was not addressed in his post.

For now, he’s storing away his gavel, preparing for a successor, and planning to return to the University at Northern Iowa in 2024 to work as an information architect and college instructor after completion of his current two-year term on Dec. 31. Green, who's been on an unpaid leave of absence from UNI, also said he’ll begin work on a doctorate degree.

Green’s departure could prove even more significant if Dave Sires, Susan deBuhr and Simon Harding – the three council members whose terms expire at the end of the year – follow through on previous hints that they will not seek re-election. None have formally made that decision yet.

But that could ultimately mean a much-less experienced council in 2024, with most of its members being in the position three years or less. Daryl Kruse, who started his first term in 2018, would be the most experienced member. DeBuhr, who has been on the council since 2004, is currently the longest-serving member.

Green plans to run again for mayor when he and his wife are empty nesters, he said.

“In the intervening years, I look forward to continuing in local civics education and outreach, and serving as a cheerful and apolitical resource for my successor(s) – particularly as they first transition into this challenging role,” he said. "New mayors need all the help they can get."

