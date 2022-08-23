Grassroots effort pushes for safety improvements on Black Hawk County trails

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County officials decided last week that they will work with an Evansdale woman to explore improving local trails to the potential benefit of users who experience an emergency on them.

Sheriff Tony Thompson and Emergency Management Coordinator Mindy Benson agreed at a virtual Emergency Management Commission meeting to help the woman, Laura Benson, formulate a team, come up with a plan, and look into funding sources.

Specifically, Laura Benson, who is not related to Mindy Benson, has in mind bringing cameras to the trailheads and parking lots, as well as the “blue light beacons” one might see on a college campus, giving people without a working cell phone immediate access to a central reporting party.

Laura Benson hopes the improvements would help trail users during and after being assaulted by an animal or another person, or if experiencing another type of medical emergency.

She contends there are possibly more “attacks” that happen on the trails than are reported or are shared with the public.

“We keep expanding the trails, but we haven’t done anything to make what we already have safe,” Laura Benson told the commission.

She immediately reached out to The Courier to express her frustrations after an article was published about the 52-mile Cedar Valley Nature Trail receiving a $3.5 million grant to help make it entirely a paved surface.

Thompson said he doesn’t believe there is a problem and doesn’t consider these improvements to the trail a high priority, but is open to exploring the proposal.

Some of his concerns are cost and how to get power out to the proposed cameras and beacons.

“I think our trail system is very safe,” Thompson said. “ … But if there’s a way to provide coverage and peace of mind, in a cost-effective way, I’m all ears.”

Three or four years ago, Thompson said, the county’s trail markers were changed from an “arbitrary numbering system” to a system allowing first responders to more quickly and accurately identify someone’s exact locations.

As time allows, he has a certified patrol go out onto the trails to establish a presence. But he pointed out that’s been less this year because of a decline in staffing.

“I know there’s no one else in Iowa that’s doing this,” said Mindy Benson in reference to these possible improvements. “I’ve checked with Polk County and reached out to all the emergency managers and so far no one’s doing anything, other than Polk County is starting” to bring about a similar numbering system.

Thompson told commissioners the “team” will continue to brief them on progress.

Laura Benson previously met with Thompson, Mindy Benson, and officials from other agencies like the Cedar Valley Trails Partnership and Department of Natural Resources to seek guidance and assistance on bringing these ideas to fruition.

Additionally, she reportedly made a similar request in front of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.

“This isn’t something that is going to be done overnight,” Laura Benson said. “This is probably something we’re looking at maybe closer to a 10-year plan.”