Grassley wants to wait ‘a bit’ before considering additional aid

After five weeks of sheltering on his rural Iowa farm, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is glad to be back in Washington working with his colleagues face-to-face.

“If you want to call wearing face masks face-to-face,” Grassley joked on a conference call with reporters Wednesday.

But oversight of the more than $3 trillion Congress has appropriated to help the nation deal with the coronavirus pandemic is no joking matter for Grassley.

“Those oversight responsibilities are getting greater and greater,” the Iowa Republican said.

That includes introducing bipartisan legislation to clarify the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program so small businesses can deduct expenses paid with a forgiven PPP loan from their taxes.

“Unfortunately, Treasury and the IRS interpreted the law in a way that’s preventing businesses from deducting expenses associated with PPP loans,” he said, which is “just the opposite of what we intended and should be fixed.”

Grassley is concerned about the level of spending he and other members of Congress have approved but said it’s too soon to know whether it will be enough or if it is too much.