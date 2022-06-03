Grassley visits Waterloo, speaks on gun violence

WATERLOO — Gun safety debate is going to dominate Congress during the next couple weeks, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said during a stop in his 99 county tour on Friday.

Grassley briefed constituents about what is happening on Capitol Hill during a visit to Lincoln Savings Bank at the TechWorks Campus.

The biggest issue is gun violence. The meeting came a day after a shooting outside of a church in Ames, where a man shot two women before killing himself. That shooting comes after the violent month of May, where 19 children and two adults were shot and killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and 10 Black grocery shoppers were targeted by a white supremacist in Buffalo, New York.

"(Gun violence) isn’t very explainable, obviously,” Grassley said. “Not because of Ames – but Ames is one example of it – but Uvalde and Buffalo. I think the leaders of the Republican and Democratic caucuses have appointed two senators … to sit down and see what sort of bipartisan compromise we can get to help this problem.”

This week, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) met privately with two other senators who are part of a group seeking a possible compromise for gun safety measures. In President Joe Biden’s address this week, he pushed both the House and Senate to “do something.” In the evenly divided Senate, 60 votes are needed to advance legislation past a filibuster.

Other topics Grassley spoke about were inflation and open borders. Two bipartisan bills he’s currently working on were mentioned, as well. One is antitrust legislation aimed at big technology companies and the other is about reducing prescription drug prices.

Grassley also spoke about issues the bankers are facing in their industry. The most common concerns presented were experiences with the Farm Credit System and credit unions.

“Banks need some help intervening with the bureaucracy because we pass laws and then those laws have to be carried out – and sometimes they aren’t carried out the way that Congress had intended,” he said. “I think (the bankers) pointed out two or three of those instances and I’m willing to follow up when I get back to Washington.”

Grassley has now visited 61 of the 99 counties in Iowa this year.

