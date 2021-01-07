Grassley: Trump ‘displayed poor leadership’ and ‘must take responsibility’

Grassley, who campaigned for Trump, did not specify just how the president should “take responsibility.”

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, did, demanding the 25th Amendment “be immediately invoked to remove him from office.”

“The president’s words and actions have grown increasingly dangerous and erratic, and I believe he poses a critical danger to our citizens and to our constitution,” Axne said in a statement. “It is not safe for him to retain the powers of commander in chief for two more weeks.”

Axne urged “consequences for both those that attacked the Capitol and those who incited their actions in the first place.”

“President Trump invited and induced these acts of treason,” she said. “And through his four years in office, he has undermined the integrity of our institutions, elections, and the very foundation of our democracy. Even as the mob continued looting our nation’s capitol yesterday, President Trump used his position of power to praise and thank those acting in his name.”

Trump for months has spread baseless claims of voter fraud that have been shot down by judge after judge. Before Wednesday’s assault on the Capitol, Trump urged supporters to “fight” for him and said, “You will never take back our country with weakness.”