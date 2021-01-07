Grassley: Trump ‘displayed poor leadership’ and ‘must take responsibility’

President Donald Trump “displayed poor leadership and must take responsibility,” after a mob of Trump supporters Wednesday stormed the U.S. Capitol, members of Iowa’s congressional delegation said Thursday.
“Everyone must take responsibility for their destructive actions yesterday, including the president,” said U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.
“As the leader of the nation, the president bears some responsibility for the actions that he inspires — good or bad,” Grassley said.
In a similar statement, Ernst said that “the president did not display good leadership, and I do think he bears some responsibility for what happened.
“The responsibility also lies with the violent mob who stormed the Capitol, and they should be held accountable to the full extent of the law,” the statement continued. “It’s time everyone tone down the rhetoric, and we work to bring our nation together.”
The comments came shortly after Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined a growing chorus in calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump and put himself in power until President-elect Joe Biden assumes office Jan. 20.
But Taylor Foy, a spokesperson for Grassley, said the 25th Amendment is “reserved for when a president is incapacitated.”
Grassley, who campaigned for Trump, did not specify just how the president should “take responsibility.”
U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, did, demanding the 25th Amendment “be immediately invoked to remove him from office.”
“The president’s words and actions have grown increasingly dangerous and erratic, and I believe he poses a critical danger to our citizens and to our constitution,” Axne said in a statement. “It is not safe for him to retain the powers of commander in chief for two more weeks.”
Axne urged “consequences for both those that attacked the Capitol and those who incited their actions in the first place.”
“President Trump invited and induced these acts of treason,” she said. “And through his four years in office, he has undermined the integrity of our institutions, elections, and the very foundation of our democracy. Even as the mob continued looting our nation’s capitol yesterday, President Trump used his position of power to praise and thank those acting in his name.”
Trump for months has spread baseless claims of voter fraud that have been shot down by judge after judge. Before Wednesday’s assault on the Capitol, Trump urged supporters to “fight” for him and said, “You will never take back our country with weakness.”
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, who joined Congress provisionally this week while her election is being contested, said Thursday she thinks Trump should finish out his term. Removing him, she said, wouldn’t help “heal our nation.”
“To go through another impeachment process, I think, would create a bigger wedge and divide in our country,” she said. “It is time for compassion. It is time for understanding.”
Although condemning the mob violence, Miller-Meeks echoed Trump’s claims of “fraud” in the election — without offering evidence — and said, “There is plenty of blame to go around to all of us.”
She suggested if Democrats weren’t blamed for summer violence tied to racial injustices, Trump and Republicans shouldn’t be blamed for the Capitol riot.
“Just as over the summer when we saw social unrest and violence and destruction of public and private property and encampments in various cities, the Democrats did not demand that this action stop,” Miller-Meeks said — ignoring widespread condemnation, including from Biden, of the street violence.
U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, condemned the violence in statements Wednesday.
Newly-elected U.S. Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson condemned the violence and, as events unfolded in real time, called on Trump to address the nation. But Hinson, asked Thursday about Trump’s accountability, said she wants to focus instead on moving forward.
“Further dividing our country right now I don’t think will serve anybody,” she said. “Especially not people who I’m hearing from. They’re saying to me, ‘Hey, we want you to come together right now and help solve the challenges that we’re facing.’”