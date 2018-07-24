Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO -- Republican Women of Black Hawk County at its Aug. 3 luncheon will host U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

In lieu of a prepared speech, Grassley said he will hold a “question and answer session.”

The location for the luncheon is the Clarion Inn, 5826 University Ave., Cedar Falls. The event begins at 11:15 a.m. and concludes at approximately 1 p.m. Reservations are required by calling 268-0547 or 296-2363 no later than Tuesday.

