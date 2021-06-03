Grassley talks COVID vaccination at Waverly HyVee

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grassley said Iowa — which has fully vaccinated 43% of its population — doesn’t need governmental incentives like lotteries at this point, noting that will be Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision.

“I don’t think anything ought to be dictated from Washington on this point,” he said. “If she decided to do it, I would back her up, naturally, because I want to get this virus under control. But I will just leave it up to her.”

Grassley is sponsoring a prescription drug pricing bill with Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, and hopes to see it passed “this year or next year.”

“I think it’s a very legitimate approach,” Grassley said of the bill, which would tie drug prices to the consumer price index, eliminate the “donut hole” in Medicare Part D and put an annual cap on out-of-pocket costs.

Senate Democrats are pushing a different bill, but Grassley doesn’t think it can get the votes to pass.

“I think the Grassley-Wyden bill is the only bill that can get to the president of the United States,” he said.

Grassley continued to brush aside questions about whether he’ll seek an eighth term in office, repeating that he’ll make a decision this fall.