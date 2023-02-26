WAVERLY — Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley told a crowd Friday he will never waver in his belief that “inappropriate” books should be removed from schools.

The New Hartford native held open the book “Gender Queer” to about 50 people who attended a town hall meeting at the Waverly Public Library. He expressed confidence the Legislature will soon keep public and private schools from sharing such material.

Grassley, the District 57 representative, contended he spends “half of every single day” having conversations about books in multiple school districts. He sees no alternative to the “common sense” solution of removing the books.

“We’re the adults. We cannot ignore these kinds of things,” said Grassley.

He received a round of applause on his stance before pivoting to another school issue and receiving some scrutiny from those in attendance.

The Republican speaker argued schools should be required to inform parents if their child is considering a change in gender identification, or any “life event.” Now, he said, some districts mandate that “private information” stays between the educator and child. Grassley said he thinks people who support such views have “lost their mind.”

“No offense to our school districts, they are not the place to solely manage those kinds of conversations. These are conversations between families that need to take place,” Grassley said. “Maybe the schools play a role in that. I’m not saying that’s not part of it.”

Gail Allison of Ionia said Grassley didn’t realize that “not all parents are like you.” She pressed him on why he thought children don’t go to their parents to discuss topics such as gender.

“If the child is that fearful to talk to their own folks,” she said, they should “go to a trusted adult at school. And now you’re forcing that adult or teacher at school to out that kid. They have no one to talk to then.”

Maureen White of Cedar Falls was an educator for more than 30 years. A few parents are “abusive,” she said, so she kept information in confidence out of concern a student might be physically punished if parents learned it.

White argued if Grassley had his way, it would have the “opposite effect” from what he is envisioning.

“We should not be putting teachers and counselors in that position of having to force a child to tell their parents,” she said.

While the passion shone most brightly on the topics of reading material and parent involvement, conversations about other issues occurred during the 1 1/2-hour event, including property tax relief and the three carbon capture pipelines proposed to pass through Iowa.

Grassley zeroed in on the tax proposal of his caucus, starting with a 3% cap on assessed property value growth each year. This would be done, in part, to help people on fixed incomes who’ve paid off the mortgage on their homes. Sometimes property taxes rise even though no improvements have been made to a house, and the resident can’t afford the increase.

“We continue to have a higher collection of revenue at all levels of government yet, in a lot of cases, there is never a vote to raise a levy to raise your tax to collect more revenue,” said Grassley. “How do you collect more revenue without increasing a tax? It shouldn’t be through an unelected process through the assessed value.”

In regards to pipeline legislation, there are a range of views in his caucus and some members are not fans of what’s proposed. However, he believes what’s in the language is a “baseline,” and may be amended, but is ultimately legislation that has the best chance of one day being signed into law.

Companies would have to obtain 90% of easements voluntarily based on miles of the pipeline route before seeking permission for eminent domain.

“The way we’re going to be able to get something forward is by placing as much of a focus on eminent domain as possible,” he said.

But attendees had concerns beyond eminent domain.

Dennis Epley, president of the Waverly Shell-Rock School Board, voiced his concerns with the proposed path of Navigator’s pipeline passing by three schools, two of which are in the midst of being built.

“All three of these schools would be in danger,” he said. “We spent well over a year trying to find sites that would be safe places for traffic and be convenient for future home development around these schools, and then we get this issue that hits us in the face.”

The bill would require the pipeline projects to wait for new federal safety standards and follow local and county ordinances.

George Cummins of Charles City called for the names of investors in the pipeline projects to be released to the public.

“I’d be interesting to know who’s losing money if this doesn’t go through,” he said.

Photos: Dike-New Hartford girls basketball defeats Bellevue for Class 2A regional championship GBBall DNH vs. Bellevue 1 GBBall DNH vs. Bellevue 2 GBBall DNH vs. Bellevue 3 GBBall DNH vs. Bellevue 4 GBBall DNH vs. Bellevue 5 GBBall DNH vs. Bellevue 6 GBBall DNH vs. Bellevue 7 GBBall DNH vs. Bellevue 8 GBBall DNH vs. Bellevue 9