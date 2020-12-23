Grassley says he hopes Trump accepts COVID-19 relief bill and its $600 checks

DES MOINES — A day after President Donald Trump called the $600 stimulus checks approved by Congress “ridiculously low,” Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday it isn’t plausible to increase them more than threefold to the level the president wants.

“I don’t think it is feasible because we are in a situation where we’re giving money to people who haven’t lost their jobs and things, and I think if we do any more it needs to be more targeted to those in need,” Grassley said during an interview with Iowa broadcasters.

“I hope the president will sign the bill or let it go into law without his signature. But, also, if more can be done, well we’re told after the new president is sworn in — and it probably will be (Joe) Biden — then we’re going to have another debate like this anyway,” added Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

“So, whether it’s in December or February, it probably doesn’t make much difference. But I would think and I would hope Democrats think that it needs to be targeted towards people that are hurting more than people who have never lost a job,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}