Grassley's 'Chinese virus' tweet panned by Ernst

In a rare display of disagreement, Sen. Joni Ernst politely took issue with her senior colleague’s social media reference to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus.”

Others will call it what they want, Iowa’s junior senator said Wednesday, but “we know what we call it — it’s coronavirus.”

Ernst was asked about the terminology after fellow Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted that he didn’t understand “why China gets upset bc we refer to the virus that originated there the “Chinese virus” Spain never got upset when we referred to the Spanish flu in 1918&1919.”

Although media have been attributing the origins of coronavirus to China for several weeks, the Trump administration and others who refer to it as a “Chinese virus” have been criticized for promoting xenophobia.

Ernst rejected that label.

“We don’t want to call it — or I don’t want to call it one thing or another. It’s the coronavirus,” she said. “We’re focused on COVID-19. So we can just call it that.”

A Grassley spokesperson said the senator was responding to the Chinese government “spreading ... false propaganda and absurd conspiracy theories blaming the U.S. military for the coronavirus.”