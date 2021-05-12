Grassley: 'Reynolds did the right thing' ending federal unemployment benefits in Iowa

Grassley on Wednesday echoed Reynolds, arguing the enhanced jobless benefits are holding back Iowa's economic recovery as employers struggle to fill available jobs and bounce back from pandemic-related losses, cutbacks and closures.

"Wherever you went in Iowa, you found 'Help wanted' signs," Grassley said of his travels to 13 counties last week while Congress was recessed. "There's a major problem out there. They can't get workers. ... And I don't want to in any way insinuate that people don't want to work, but when they make more money not working than if they were working, and they want to enhance their economic viability, what would you expect them to do?"

A Cedar Rapids Gazette analysis of Iowa Workforce Development information showed someone without dependents would need to earn less than $9.33 an hour to make less from working than in collecting unemployment insurance.

Democrats and labor groups have criticized Reynolds' decisions as an uncaring political stunt that will make it more difficult for Iowans to stay housed, clothed and fed and to care for their children as the pandemic stretches on.

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, the lone Democrats in Iowa's congressional delegation, said Tuesday Reynolds' decision removes a vital safety net for Iowans still out of work and looking for jobs.