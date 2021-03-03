Grassley presses FBI director on 'left wing groups' during Jan. 6 attack hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said he thought FBI Director Christopher Wray was "pretty forthcoming" during Wray's testimony Tuesday to the Senate Judiciary Committee about intelligence leading up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but said he wished Democrats wouldn't focus just on that one attack and consider attacks by "a lot of left wing groups" as well.

"He did answer in a very general way," Grassley said of Wray to a group of Iowa reporters on his weekly press call Wednesday. "But we need real statistics, and then if I get that, I'm gonna be satisfied with what he said yesterday."

Those statistics he was looking for, Grassley added, weren't just on the militia groups like the Oath Keepers and the white supremacist groups Wray noted in his testimony. Wray said those were the two main groups that breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6 and who wanted to overturn the election and keep President Donald Trump in power.

Grassley used his opening remarks Tuesday on other left-wing, antifascist groups such as those that vandalized a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon last summer.