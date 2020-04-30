Grassley looking forward to again working with colleagues in person

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After working remotely — “very remotely, I might say” — from his Butler County farm for five weeks, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is looking forward to working with his colleagues in person.

Although the coronavirus crisis is “far from over,” the Senate will be back in session next week because “the people’s business must go on.”

“I’m not kidding you,” the Republican senator told reporters on his weekly call. “There’s no shortage of work to be done in the United States Senate.”

Congress will consider further spending to combat the virus and to set the stage for an economic recovery. It already has appropriated about $3 trillion,

Taking a historical perspective on the situation, Grassley expressed confidence that although the coronavirus has claimed more than 60,000 lives and caused economic havoc not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the nation will “emerge a stronger and more prosperous country than ever before.”