Grassley likes some of stimulus bill, weighs in on trial of Des Moines Register reporter

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley voted against the stimulus bill that passed Congress on Wednesday, but said parts of it are valid, including money for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, health care, and schools.
The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which President Joe Biden is expected to quickly sign, passed the Senate on a party-line vote Saturday.
"No Republican in Congress voted for the package," Grassley said Wednesday during his weekly call with reporters. "Not because Republicans don't support more relief -- we do -- the legislation just needed to target that relief."
He said "two-thirds" of the bill is unrelated to the pandemic, specifically calling out $350 billion going to states and local jurisdictions. He added he doesn't believe money should be going to states like California, which has a budget surplus, or New York, which he said had "irresponsibly" handled their state finances.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a 1st District Republican, also weighed in Wednesday after the bill passed.
"The fact that this legislation has received no Republican support shows how partisan and pork-filled this bill is," Hinson said. "I hope this isn't how we do business going forward."
Grassley acknowledged there are parts of the bill -- around "$500 or $600 billion" -- that he likes. And he praised Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, who demanded concessions to the bill that included setting income limits for $1,400 stimulus checks.
Grassley said he approved of those checks, "but I'd do it for those under $50,000 in income, instead of $75,000."
Support Local Journalism
Grassley also was asked about Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri, who was found not guilty Wednesday after being charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts while covering a Black Lives Matter protest May 31 as part of her job.
"It depends on what she was doing," Grassley said, acknowledging he didn't "know any of the details" of the case.
But, he added, "If she was just there covering the press and not doing anything, not violating any laws -- just reporting -- she ought to be covered by the First Amendment."
He noted freedom of the press is a crucial feature of the Constitution.
"In England, they didn't have freedom of the press. You couldn't criticize the king," Grassley said. "The public's business ought to be public, and that's what the press does."
Gov. Kim Reynolds also was asked about the trial during her weekly news conference Wednesday morning, but declined to speak on the case.
“I don’t have any comment on that,” Reynolds said. “We’ll continue to let it work through the process. We’ll see where it ends up.”
Lee Statehouse bureau reporter Erin Murphy contributed to this report.
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Amie Rivers
Cedar Falls/Waverly city reporter
UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.