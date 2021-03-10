Grassley likes some of stimulus bill, weighs in on trial of Des Moines Register reporter

Grassley acknowledged there are parts of the bill -- around "$500 or $600 billion" -- that he likes. And he praised Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, who demanded concessions to the bill that included setting income limits for $1,400 stimulus checks.

Grassley said he approved of those checks, "but I'd do it for those under $50,000 in income, instead of $75,000."

Grassley also was asked about Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri, who was found not guilty Wednesday after being charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts while covering a Black Lives Matter protest May 31 as part of her job.

"It depends on what she was doing," Grassley said, acknowledging he didn't "know any of the details" of the case.

But, he added, "If she was just there covering the press and not doing anything, not violating any laws -- just reporting -- she ought to be covered by the First Amendment."

He noted freedom of the press is a crucial feature of the Constitution.

"In England, they didn't have freedom of the press. You couldn't criticize the king," Grassley said. "The public's business ought to be public, and that's what the press does."