WATERLOO — Sen. Chuck Grassley has joined several Cedar Valley cities and organizations in opposition to a recommendation of the Federal Aviation Association to realign radar services from Waterloo Regional Airport to Des Moines International Airport.
He and Sen. Joni Ernst signed letters pointing out public opposition to the attempted consolidation in support of Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Waverly communities, areas served by the Waterloo Airport, Grassley said.
“We’re advocating for those jobs to stay in Waterloo instead of going to Des Moines,” he said.
The FAA has invested $10 million to upgrade the tower radar equipment at the Waterloo Regional Airport and has been using the Waterloo Regional Airport for flight training and training for controllers.
The consolidation could lead to jobs being lost in Waterloo, and many are concerned it is the first step in the full closure of the entire FAA-owned air traffic control tower facility at Waterloo Regional Airport.
Public comment on the proposed consolidation is accepted on the FAA website until Friday.
Ernst wants to make sure FAA is aware of the concerns from the Cedar Valley community, according to an email from her office.
On Tuesday, she sent a letter to the FAA’s acting administrator, Daniel Elwell, encouraging him to address the community’s concerns and respond to their questions.
Grassley met with the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce for a half-hour Tuesday and spoke with them on trade and tariffs.
The tariffs have hurt Iowa products, Grassley said.
“(President Donald Trump) ought to take the tariffs off because Mexico and Canada weren’t negotiating, then they negotiate. The president got a good deal, then my common sense tells me the tariffs ought to come off,” Grassley said. “I’m having a meeting with the president on Thursday to make that very point.”
The deal, the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement or USMCA, hasn’t come before Congress yet.
“It’s got to start in the House and it’s got to be presented by the president, and Congress has to act within 90 days after it’s been presented by the president,” Grassley said. “As soon as the president presents it then we get to work on it. I’m ready to go to work right now, but I can’t do it until he actually makes a presentation.”
