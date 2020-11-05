Grassley: Iowa voters give GOP mandate to keep current path

DES MOINES — Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley said he believes Republicans have earned a mandate from Iowa voters, who in Tuesday’s elections expanded the party’s majority in the House.
And that mandate, Grassley said, is to stay on the path Republicans have forged over the past four years.
Iowa Republicans went into the elections with a 53-47 advantage in the Iowa House as part of their full control of the state lawmaking process — they have a much wider majority in the Iowa Senate and hold the governor’s office.
Democrats believed they had a chance to flip enough seats to win a majority, but the opposite happened: Republicans emerged with an even bigger, 59-41 majority in the House.
“I think it would be a clear mandate that the path that Iowa is on is the path that Iowans want us to continue down,” Grassley said Wednesday. “I think that’s where (a mandate) exists, is to continue down the path of a responsible budget, funding our priorities, at the same time making sure we have ending balance in cash reserves, reducing the cash burden on Iowans. Those kinds of things that we’ve done are kind of our core issues that we’ve had as Republicans.”
During the past four years of complete control of state government, Republicans have enacted many conservative changes to state law. They dramatically reduced the benefits for which public employee unions could bargain, limited damages workers can seek in lawsuits, loosened restrictions on gun ownership, eliminated public funding for women’s health care providers that offer abortion services, and approved other abortion restrictions, some of which were struck down by the courts.
Grassley credited Republican candidates for working hard on their campaigns and focusing on local issues. And he celebrated Republicans’ victories despite the millions of dollars outside groups spent in an effort to help Iowa Democrats flip control of the chamber.
Grassley did not predict what policies Republicans will pursue when they return to the Capitol in January. He said those discussions will begin next week when Republicans meet for the first time after the election.
