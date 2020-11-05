Grassley: Iowa voters give GOP mandate to keep current path

DES MOINES — Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley said he believes Republicans have earned a mandate from Iowa voters, who in Tuesday’s elections expanded the party’s majority in the House.

And that mandate, Grassley said, is to stay on the path Republicans have forged over the past four years.

Iowa Republicans went into the elections with a 53-47 advantage in the Iowa House as part of their full control of the state lawmaking process — they have a much wider majority in the Iowa Senate and hold the governor’s office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Democrats believed they had a chance to flip enough seats to win a majority, but the opposite happened: Republicans emerged with an even bigger, 59-41 majority in the House.

“I think it would be a clear mandate that the path that Iowa is on is the path that Iowans want us to continue down,” Grassley said Wednesday. “I think that’s where (a mandate) exists, is to continue down the path of a responsible budget, funding our priorities, at the same time making sure we have ending balance in cash reserves, reducing the cash burden on Iowans. Those kinds of things that we’ve done are kind of our core issues that we’ve had as Republicans.”