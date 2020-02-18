Grassley, in Cedar Falls, talks impeachment, prescription drug prices and bipartisanship

"I just got word that Senator Ernst is joining me in the effort," Grassley said. "I just think it's outrageous we have this increase in drug prices, particularly with Medicare."

Grassley said he's "getting movement" on getting his fellow Republicans in the Senate to co-sponsor his bill, and "most every Democrat supports it." But in an interview with The Courier after the meeting, he acknowledged a similar bill needed to pass through the House of Representatives.

"I haven't sat down and talked to (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi yet. I hope to do that, and there's no way I can predict that," he said. "But we have to work out something."

Rotary Club members asked Grassley a variety of friendly but not necessarily easy questions. John Chiles, the club's songleader, asked Grassley how people could "try to break up this hyper-partisanship."

Grassley said the Senate, a place where 60 votes were needed to pass bills, "tries to force bipartisanship," but said it was easier said than done.

"The vast majority of the people in this country would agree with you, but they don't talk up," Grassley said.

Chiles noted afterward that he appreciated Grassley's answer.