Grassley, in Cedar Falls, talks impeachment, prescription drug prices and bipartisanship

CEDAR FALLS -- In his first visit to the Cedar Valley since the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley defended his not-guilty vote exonerating Trump, talked about his prescription drug bill Iowa's other senator recently agreed to support and discussed bipartisanship on Tuesday.
"He wasn't charged with the other crimes other presidents were charged with," Grassley told around 50 members of the Cedar Falls Rotary Club and their guests during a town hall and lunch at noon Tuesday at Western Home's Windcove Building. "Nixon covering up Watergate; Clinton lying to the grand jury, which was a felony.
"I voted not guilty based on what I heard (during the trial), and also based on the three other impeachments," he continued.
Grassley also discussed the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act, a bipartisan proposal he and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, a Democrat, have put forth in the Senate. Grassley introduced the bill in September.
"He and I worked on this bill for three to four months to bring down prescription drug prices," Grassley said. "It will very dramatically reduce the price of prescription drugs."
The proposal would, among other things, require drug manufacturers to report average sales under Medicaid and Medicare, submit drug-shortage information, and require rebates to Medicare by manufacturers for drug prices increasing faster than inflation. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst noted in an op-ed Tuesday she would be supporting Grassley's bill.
"I just got word that Senator Ernst is joining me in the effort," Grassley said. "I just think it's outrageous we have this increase in drug prices, particularly with Medicare."
Grassley said he's "getting movement" on getting his fellow Republicans in the Senate to co-sponsor his bill, and "most every Democrat supports it." But in an interview with The Courier after the meeting, he acknowledged a similar bill needed to pass through the House of Representatives.
"I haven't sat down and talked to (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi yet. I hope to do that, and there's no way I can predict that," he said. "But we have to work out something."
Rotary Club members asked Grassley a variety of friendly but not necessarily easy questions. John Chiles, the club's songleader, asked Grassley how people could "try to break up this hyper-partisanship."
Grassley said the Senate, a place where 60 votes were needed to pass bills, "tries to force bipartisanship," but said it was easier said than done.
"The vast majority of the people in this country would agree with you, but they don't talk up," Grassley said.
Chiles noted afterward that he appreciated Grassley's answer.
"We can agree to disagree and we don't have to hate each other," Chiles said. "There are lots of people that have my same opinion, it's just who is going to stick their neck out and be that person."
Grassley said he figured bipartisanship for "common sense," especially since it was needed for governing, but acknowledged the realities of the political times.
"It'll change, but I'm 86 years old -- I doubt it'll change in my lifetime," Grassley said. "But while I'm alive, I'm gonna help make it change."