The U.S. House is “moving in the right direction” with its expected approval of a resolution setting the parameters of the public phase of its impeachment inquiry, Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday.
The Democratic-controlled House is expected to vote Thursday on a resolution laying out the rule for its investigation of President Donald Trump.
Those rules will bring the process, which so far has been conducted in closed-door committee meetings, more closely in line with how impeachment investigations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton were conducted, Grassley said.
“So presumably a more open process,” so long as Republicans have subpoena powers and can call witnesses and the president’s attorneys can cross-examine witnesses, Grassley said.
You have free articles remaining.
At the same time, the Iowa Republican continued his criticism of the House impeachment inquiry as part of Democrats’ plans to undo the 2016 election.
“Let’s make no mistake: This process isn’t about concerns over alleged high crimes or misdemeanors,” Grassley said Wednesday in a speech on the Senate floor. “This is about the Democratic Party, still bitter years later, trying to undo the 2016 election.”
Republicans have been critical of the impeachment inquiry, calling it a flawed process.
Grassley wouldn’t say whether the resolution would rehabilitate the investigation but promised that if articles of impeachment are sent to the Senate, he will be “a good faith juror and listen to all the facts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.