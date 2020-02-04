Grassley hopes to encourage Trump on trade, lower prescription prices

CEDAR RAPIDS – U.S. Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley may use the moment tonight while he’s escorting President Donald Trump into the House of Representatives chamber to deliver a message, but it won’t be about the annual State of the Union address.

“I think I will have a chance to whisper in his ear, but it wouldn't be about what he should say tonight because it'd be too late for that,” the Iowa Republican said Wednesday. “But I would be encouraging a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom.”

He won’t be the only Iowans whispering in the president’s ear, Grassley added. For the second time, Sen. Joni Ernst, vice chairwoman of the Senate Republican caucus, will be part of the president’s escort when he delivers the State of the Union address at 8 p.m.

Grassley expects the president to use the speech to highlight “remarkable progress” the country has made in the past three years.

“By nearly every metric, our nation is better off than it was before,” he said. “Unemployment is lower. Economic growth is higher. Wages are rising, especially for blue-collar workers versus the management staff. And our armed forces have been strengthened.

