Grassley has no concerns yet with Trump removal of pandemic relief inspector general

“Well, of course he has the power to fire,” Grassley told reporters. “I’m not raising questions so much about the president’s authority to fire and hire an appointed inspector general. In this particular case, there wasn’t adequate notification of Congress.”

He noted that he had raised similar concerns when President Barack Obama fired an inspector general from the same position in the first year of his administration. President Ronald Reagan, he added, fired all inspectors general early in his first term.

In addition to Atkinson’s firing and Fine’s removal, Trump publicly criticized an inspector general at the Department of Health and Human Services following her report describing widespread testing delays and supply issues at the nation’s hospitals.

Grassley doesn’t see a pattern in the president’s actions toward inspectors general and at this time doesn’t have concerns about oversight of the coronavirus relief effort.

“Well, not yet, but maybe in a couple of months if you ask me the same question, I might have some concerns,” he said. “But right now, I don’t have anything to go on.”

His staff made clear that there is not one inspector general who will monitor the implementation of the relief program. The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, made up of inspectors general from various agencies — HHS, Small Business Administration, Treasury and Medicare and Medicaid, for example — will provide oversight. The chair will be selected by the committee, not the president.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0