Grassley, Ernst tour Waterloo biofuel blending facility
Grassley, Ernst tour Waterloo biofuel blending facility

WATERLOO – Two senators got see a new biofuel facility in Waterloo in action on Monday.

The Kwik Trip blending site was built in 2017 and distributes renewable fuel to the company’s Kwik Star stores across Iowa.

“This proves that when you do something right in Washington, it makes a big impact on the grass roots of America to help consumers and help farmers,” Sen. Charles Grassley said Monday after touring the facility with Sen. Joni Ernst.

Joe Zietlow, industry and trade association manager for Kwik Trip/Kwik Star, said the biofuel industry benefited from the rule changes allowing for year-round E15 fuel — instead of limiting availability to nine months a year — and the biodiesel tax credit that was extended for three years last year.

“Without you guys championing that, we would not be blending biodiesel today. And I am sure that a lot of the biodiesel methyl ester plants would be out of business,” Zietlow said.

He said the measure helped his company plan for the future.

“We always worked backward in the past. We would be blending hoping that we were going to get it. Now we know through 2023. People can invest like this because they know they’ve got it,” Zietlow said.

Located at 2122 W. Ridgeway Ave., the center runs around the clock with suppliers filling four tall tanks outside, and Kwik Trip drivers filling their tanker trucks to mix the fuel while en route to stores in the state.

The facility distributes E10, E15 and E85 ethanol fuel.

Kwik Trip has four other similar blending sites in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

