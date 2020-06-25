Grassley, Ernst blast Democrats for blocking Republican Justice Act

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Moments before a key Senate vote on a Republican bill to incentivize changes in law enforcement, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley blasted Democrats for blocking debate on the measure and questioned the minority party’s sincerity in addressing issues highlighted by the recent deaths of Black men at the hands of police.

The Senate voted 55-45 against opening debate on the Justice Act that would address excessive use of force and racial discrimination by police. While the bill can be kept on the Senate agenda by the majority leader, the vote makes it less likely the Senate can reach agreement on a plan to overhaul law enforcement.

“George Floyd and countless others deserve the Senate action and consideration of the bill,” Grassley said.

The vote wasn’t final action on the bill, said Grassley, who, like his fellow the Iowa Republican, Sen. Joni Ernst, is a co-sponsor of the Justice Act.

By opening debate, Democrats could offer amendments and change the final outcome, he said. If they didn’t like the final product, he added, Democrats could filibuster and block bringing the bill to the floor for final passage.

“The Senate is supposed to be a deliberative body,” but Democrats, by blocking debate, “want all the work on this to be done behind closed doors,” he said.