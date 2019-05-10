CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa’s senators are growing frustrated with the lack of progress on U.S.-China trade negotiations, but they’re sticking by President Donald Trump’s hard line approach to protecting American interests.
“Yeah, we’re all frustrated with this,” Sen. Joni Ernst said ahead of the trade talks that resumed Thursday despite the president’s threatened increase in tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.
“But we’re not going to sign a deal when (the Chinese) are walking back on some of the key components of the trade deal, which is the theft of intellectual property, the forced technology transfers. We can’t allow them to do that.”
Sen. Chuck Grassley was optimistic about 90 percent of a deal had been reached until reading reports suggesting the Chinese were backing away from what had been agreed in the previous round of negotiations.
If the Chinese aren’t negotiating in good faith, “you either stop negotiating or do what you can to get their attention,” he said. “So I happen to sympathize with the president’s waning patience with the Chinese.”
Ernst acknowledged the retaliatory tariffs imposed by China have hurt Iowa industries and farmers, but defended U.S. tariffs because “China is a bad actor.”
“We need to stand up against China,” Ernst told reporters earlier this week. “The Chinese cannot continue to do this to us.”
Farmers she has spoken with are frustrated that the tariffs have made selling their crops and livestock harder and, generally, driven prices down. They tell her they can hang on, but if they don’t see progress, “they’re not going to be as friendly toward the administration,” Ernst said.
You have free articles remaining.
Trump carried Iowa in 2016 with much of his strength coming from rural counties.
She believes farmers understand that Trump’s use of tariffs has brought the Chinese to the bargaining table.
“Farmers want a good deal. They don’t want us signing off on a deal that doesn’t do any good and actually harm us,” Ernst said.
For his part, if Grassley is losing his patience with the president, it’s because of how long it is taking to remove tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Mexico and Canada that Trump imposed to apply pressure during trade negotiations with those nations.
“It would be a real victory for farmers, manufacturing and services if it gets through,” Grassley said during his weekly news conference earlier this week. “It would be a good deal for Canada and Mexico, too. For the auto industry in the United States it’s a big, big deal.
“If we could get this passed, the president would have a victory. I don’t understand of the unwillingness of him to move ahead when he’s got a victory in grasp,” Grassley said, not for the first time.
As U.S.-China negotiations resumed Thursday in Washington, D.C., Grassley held out hope for a comprehensive trade deal this weekend, “but I am less optimistic now than I have been.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.