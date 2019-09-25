U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley blasted House Democrats for opening an impeachment inquiry, saying they are “blinded by partisan hatred” of President Donald Trump.
“You can quote me on that,” the Iowa Republican responded when asked whether his party was “blinded by partisan worship” of Trump and “refuses to put country above politics.”
But Iowa Democrats in Congress say the U.S. House had no choice but to initiate impeachment proceedings after recent revelations about President Trump’s phone call asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Trump's political rival Joe Biden.
Cindy Axne, 3rd District Democrat, said the House must fulfill its watchdog role and will let the evidence speak for itself.
“I always judge what I do based on facts. That is how I operate. I’ve never differed from that. My background is being in fact finding, it’s overseeing strategy for the state, it’s holding government accountable. So, I will wait and hold out an opinion on that before I see the information,” Axne said.
First District Rep. Abby Finkenauer on Tuesday said the House investigation is necessary for “defending our democracy and Constitution.”
“The impeachment inquiry requested today is needed to continue that work,” she said. “It’s imperative we stand up for our country and hold those accountable who hurt our democracy.”
But Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst chided Democrats for ignoring issues important to Iowans in their pursuit of the president.
“The fact that House Democrats dove head first into an impeachment inquiry before seeing this transcript shows exactly what we’ve known all along: They are determined to impeach President Trump. I’ve looked at the transcript; I don’t see anything there. ... House Democrats should be focused on helping us lower health care costs for folks across the country and passing the widely supported USMCA.”
Grassley, who said he also read the entire rough transcript of Trump’s call with Zelensky, accused Democrats of hypocrisy for not holding former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden to the same standards as Trump. And he blamed the news media for a lack of attention to Biden’s actions while in office over corruption in Ukraine — where Biden’s son, Hunter, served on an oil company’s board of directors.
However, Grassley said he was encouraged by reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants to continue working with the president on issues such as lowering prescription drug prices.
“That’s good news to me,” said Grassley, who as Senate Finance chairman has been pushing his own plan for lowering drug prices. Based on media reports, “you draw the conclusion that the Democrats are blinded to do anything policy-wise. Hopefully they won’t.”
So far, at least, Grassley doesn’t think Congress is consumed by the impeachment inquiry.
“It isn’t something that we are not sleeping at night worrying about,” he said.
He went on to say impeachment seldom comes up in conversations he has with Iowans.
“You go to my town meetings in Iowa you don’t hear this talk about impeachment,” Grassley said. “People want to know about USMCA, China trade. What are we going to do about the floods? We need more FEMA funds.
“That’s what Iowans are telling me. So it’s kind of astonishing to me how I get these questions out here and I don’t get them from my constituents,” he said.
