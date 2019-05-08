CEDAR RAPIDS — Sen. Chuck Grassley is applauding a requirement that pharmaceutical companies include prescription drug prices in their direct-to-consumer advertising, such as those seen on television.
Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin won Senate approval last year of mandatory price disclosure in direct-to-consumer ads as part of the Labor-Health and Human Services appropriations bill. However, it was not in the final legislation that went to the president. Now, the HHS Department has announced final regulations requiring price disclosure on direct-to-consumer ads.
A typical consumer sees at least nine direct-to-consumer prescription drug ads every day, Grassley said Wednesday in a conference call with Iowa reporters.
You have free articles remaining.
“These ads tell you just about everything imaginable about the drug, other than how much it costs,” he said. Studies show that patients are more likely to ask for specific brand name medications, and doctors are more likely to prescribe them if they have been marketed through television ads.
The pharmaceutical industry spends more than $6 billion a year on direct-to-consumer advertising, Grassley said, adding that “drives up health care cost by steering patients toward more expensive, often unnecessary, medications.
“American patients deserve the transparency of the price besides all the other information like the good it can do for you and the dangers if you take that drug,” he said. “This is an important step to reduce the price of prescription drugs, and I applaud this move by HHS.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.