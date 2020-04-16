Grassley and Ernst call for $250 billion more for small business paycheck protection

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- Congress will have to put more money into the Paycheck Protection Program, which already has committed $349 billion to help small businesses keep their employees on the payroll, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst said Thursday.

The Small Business Administration says that it has approved more than 1.6 million loans worth more than $339 billion. The program will likely run out of money Thursday, making it the first of those included in the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to run out of money.

“I think everybody was surprised” at how quickly the money was distributed, Grassley said. “I’m sure that everybody thought, ‘$350 billion, heck, that’s a lot of money. So we were surprised. The first week, we knew it wasn’t going to be enough.”

The U.S. senators from Iowa support adding another $250 billion to the program that offers forgivable loans to businesses that keep their employees on the payroll. That took on added importance with the announcement that another 5.2 million people filed for unemployment benefits over the past week, Grassley said.

“So we’re going to need more money,” Grassley said during his weekly conference call with reporters.