Grassley against extension of $600 in jobless benefits

“This is not an issue of low wages in Iowa,” Townsend told the committee. “It is the impact of the additional money.”

The average claim amount — when combining state and federal benefits — is equal to $22.50 per hour, she said.

“This has resulted in very awkward conversations between employers and employees,” Townsend said. “Employees are asking to be laid off.”

“Six hundred dollars a week in benefits in Iowa goes much further than in states where the cost of living is significantly higher,” Townsend said.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the national average weekly wage was $1,095 ($27.38/hour) in the second quarter of 2019. Iowa’s counties are all below that average. Thirty-six of Iowa’s 99 counties reported average weekly wages of $749 or lower (roughly $18.75/hour or less), 28 reported wages from $750 to $799 ($18.75/hour to $19.95/hour), 18 had wages from $800 to $849 ($19.95/hour to $21.22/hour), and 17 had wages of $850 or higher ($21.22/hour or more).

Grassley said he supports fellow Republican Sen. Rob Portman’s efforts of coming up with a less costly alternative for when the CARES Act unemployment benefits expire.

“If it’s possible to administer it, I think we need to give people encouragement to go back to work, and give them some help from the federal treasury that would supplement their income,” Grassley said. “Not necessarily to the tune of the $600.

