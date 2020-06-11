Grassley against extension of $600 in jobless benefits

As the extra $600 in federal unemployment benefits from the CARES Act is set to expire July 31, Iowa lawmakers on Capitol Hill are divided on its future.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, expressed concern residents won’t be motivated to go back to work if the $600 a week continues past July 31.
“I’m against extending it just the way it is because we have found that it’s very hard to get people go back to work if the government’s paying you for not working,” Grassley said in a call with media Wednesday.
The House of Representatives passed a bill to extend the $600 weekly benefits through Jan. 31. Democratic Rep. David Loebsack, 2nd District, voted for the measure, but Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a 1st District Democrat — voted against party lines.
Finkenauer wants a bill with temporary federal unemployment benefits beyond July 2020, but said the HEROES Act should focus “on helping families, workers, small businesses and local governments.”
Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend also voiced reservations about the amount of federal benefits at a Senate Finance Committee hearing Tuesday.
She said 79 percent of Iowans who have received unemployment benefits since March 15 earned more on state and federal unemployment than the state’s average weekly wage.
“This is not an issue of low wages in Iowa,” Townsend told the committee. “It is the impact of the additional money.”
The average claim amount — when combining state and federal benefits — is equal to $22.50 per hour, she said.
“This has resulted in very awkward conversations between employers and employees,” Townsend said. “Employees are asking to be laid off.”
“Six hundred dollars a week in benefits in Iowa goes much further than in states where the cost of living is significantly higher,” Townsend said.
According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the national average weekly wage was $1,095 ($27.38/hour) in the second quarter of 2019. Iowa’s counties are all below that average. Thirty-six of Iowa’s 99 counties reported average weekly wages of $749 or lower (roughly $18.75/hour or less), 28 reported wages from $750 to $799 ($18.75/hour to $19.95/hour), 18 had wages from $800 to $849 ($19.95/hour to $21.22/hour), and 17 had wages of $850 or higher ($21.22/hour or more).
Grassley said he supports fellow Republican Sen. Rob Portman’s efforts of coming up with a less costly alternative for when the CARES Act unemployment benefits expire.
“If it’s possible to administer it, I think we need to give people encouragement to go back to work, and give them some help from the federal treasury that would supplement their income,” Grassley said. “Not necessarily to the tune of the $600.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.