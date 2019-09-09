WATERLOO — Agencies providing emergency food and shelter programs in Black Hawk County can apply for federal funds to assist their efforts.
The county has been awarded $45,981 through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
A local board will determine on Oct. 4 how to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in the area. Eligible local agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system and practice non-discrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs; and have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.
Agencies interested in applying for EFSP funds should contact Sheri Alldredge, Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, at 235-0311 for an application.
Applications must be received by Sept. 27.
