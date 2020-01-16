Grant will fix up 'hidden gem' at Greenbelt Lake

WATERLOO — Nearly five decades have passed since Greenbelt Lake was excavated to build the city’s flood levees.

Now a grant from Iowa’s Resource Enhancement and Protection program will help the city improve the quiet fishing, hiking and bird-watching hot spot for visitors.

“Greenbelt Lake is kind of a hidden gem in our park system,” said City Forester Todd Derifield, who is spearheading the project for Waterloo Leisure Services. “There’s a lot of people you run into that have never heard of it.

“This will just make it a more attractive place to come visit and certainly more useful for people who want to fish down there,” he added.

The $200,000 REAP grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will fund the first phase of a long-term master plan to develop the city-owned natural area in the Katoski Greenbelt on Martin Road, just west of U.S. Highway 63.

The grant is expected to pay for a new accessible fishing pier and a walkway from the parking lot conforming with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Several areas around the lake also will be improved for fishing access.