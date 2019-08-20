CEDAR FALLS — Receiving federal grant funds for a portion of Main Street reconstruction costs won’t limit the City Council’s decision-making power on the project’s design.
The council on Monday approved an agreement with the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments to receive a $1.5 million surface transportation block grant for the proposed project between West Sixth Street and Seerley Boulevard. The city must provide a match of at least $375,000 to receive the funds. The estimated cost of the project is $7.62 million, so the remaining money would come from general obligation bonds and local option sales tax revenues.
Council member Susan deBuhr questioned how the funds would obligate the city if accepted.
“It’s related to Main Street,” Stephanie Houk Sheetz, community development director, said of the grants agreement. “But it doesn’t tie our hands about what kind of street we construct.”
You have free articles remaining.
Council member Daryl Kruse pointed to a paragraph in the agreement noting the city must abide by INRCOG and Iowa Department of Transportation rules and regulations, including “all guidelines outlined in the Federal-aid Project Development Guide.” He asked if the city would be “at their mercy” at some point in the design process for the project.
“These are federal funds that are administered by the local agency of INRCOG,” said Ron Gaines, city administrator. However, the city will use the “same process as we’ve always done,” which includes gathering public input through multiple open houses. “Ultimately, it will be the City Council’s decision what sort of design” is used.
The project was first discussed in 2016 and 2017, stirring controversy over possibilities of a narrower street, roundabouts and bike lanes. Eventually, it was delayed over funding for the design work. Gaines said such aspects of the project will “still be at the discretion of the council.” Design of the project is scheduled for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2020.
In other business, the board approved:
- A three-year lease agreement beginning Sept. 1 with Viking Pump allowing the use of its parking lot by downtown visitors from 5:15 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday. The city will pay no rent but be responsible for mutually agreed-upon maintenance and repair.
- Voluntary annexation of seven residential properties plus 209 acres purchased by Cedar Falls months ago between Viking and South Union roads at the city’s southwest corner. The city land is for future expansion of the adjacent industrial park, but officials said no projects are planned there at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.