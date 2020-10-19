Govs. Kim Reynolds, Terry Branstad tout GOP successes in Clear Lake event

CLEAR LAKE — At the top of Monday night’s Republican Party event at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake, there was an appeal to ensure a new generation of GOP members gets engaged in politics.
But the rest of the night was about the here and now, with a spotlight on the current generation of movers and shakers and a tip of the cap to those soon exiting the political stage.
State Senate District 54 candidate Shannon Latham led the 200 attendees in prayer, then the crowd applauded the work Clear Lake resident Linda Upmeyer did as House Speaker.
“When I didn’t have a clue how to raise money, you were the people who opened your doors and let me come in,” Upmeyer said. “I really want to let you all know how much it meant to me to represent this district. What a privilege. What an honor to be able to do this.”
Were Latham to win in November, she’d fill Upmeyer’s old seat.
The event was set to feature Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Joni Ernst, but neither could attend because of Senate commitments to hold votes on pieces of a second stimulus bill.
Ernst did send a video message saying she was “out fighting for Iowa,” and Rubio assured those in attendance the junior senator from Iowa is needed back in Washington, D.C. Ernst is locked in a close race with Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, who a Real Clear Politics polling average currently has with a 4.8% lead.
The focal point of the night was a sort-of conversation between former Iowa governor and U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad and Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Branstad shared with the crowd that he first met Reynolds when she was a county treasurer, and he was “really impressed with her knowledge, her enthusiasm and her efficiency.” That later played a part in him asking her to be his lieutenant governor. Reynolds said she could hardly believe that moment or many moments since that day.
“This is still so surreal to think … that we have the opportunity to serve the people of Iowa in this capacity … and we can never lose sight of that,” Reynolds said. Hearing that, Branstad told the crowd they need to keep “two great women from southern Iowa,” Ernst and Reynolds, in office for as long as possible.
With just two weeks until Election Day, they made the pitch for President Donald Trump as well.
Reynolds admitted her interactions with Trump could be bumpy and include curious rhetoric, but said he delivered on promises from 2016. “Look at what he said he would do and look at what he’s done,” she said. “And just stop and compare that to his opponent, and it’s not even a question.”
Just as it began, the night ended with a call for engagement in the democratic process.
“This election is consequential to the fabric of our country,” she said. “(Let’s) do everything we can to have voter turnout. ... Together we will keep America America ... but we need each and every one of you to make it happen.”
