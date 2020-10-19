Govs. Kim Reynolds, Terry Branstad tout GOP successes in Clear Lake event

The focal point of the night was a sort-of conversation between former Iowa governor and U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Branstad shared with the crowd that he first met Reynolds when she was a county treasurer, and he was “really impressed with her knowledge, her enthusiasm and her efficiency.” That later played a part in him asking her to be his lieutenant governor. Reynolds said she could hardly believe that moment or many moments since that day.

“This is still so surreal to think … that we have the opportunity to serve the people of Iowa in this capacity … and we can never lose sight of that,” Reynolds said. Hearing that, Branstad told the crowd they need to keep “two great women from southern Iowa,” Ernst and Reynolds, in office for as long as possible.

With just two weeks until Election Day, they made the pitch for President Donald Trump as well.

Reynolds admitted her interactions with Trump could be bumpy and include curious rhetoric, but said he delivered on promises from 2016. “Look at what he said he would do and look at what he’s done,” she said. “And just stop and compare that to his opponent, and it’s not even a question.”