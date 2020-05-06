Governor will not hold press briefing today

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JOHNSTON – Gov. Kim Reynolds is spending today in Washington, D.C., for discussions of the global novel coronavirus epidemic and Iowa’s response.

The governor’s office issued a news release last night indicating Reynolds would travel to the nation’s capital to provide an update to President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force on the status of COVID-19 in Iowa, including the state’s efforts to reopen.

Because of that, Reynolds’ staff said the governor will not be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. today, but her daily press conferences from the state’s emergency operations response center in Johnston will resume later this week.

“I will be going to give them an update on what we’re doing in Iowa and really talk about how testing and case investigation, our assessment, really working with our processing plants and how we’ve tried to be proactive in that respect,” Reynolds told reporters Tuesday, “to give him an update on that and to thank them for their assistance throughout the process.”

Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health will post its daily COVID-19 report at the state’s dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov, which provides updated information that includes COVID-19 tracking in Iowa of cases, deaths, hospitalizations, testing conducted in each county, demographic breakdowns, Iowa’s epidemiological curve and other data pertinent to the disease’s impact around the state.

