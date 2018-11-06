ANKENY — With hours to go before today’s election, Kim Reynolds and Fred Hubbell made a final push Monday to get supporters to the polls.
The campaigns’ get-out-the-vote operations likely will be crucial in what appears to be a very close race to be Iowa’s governor for the next four years.
Reynolds, the Republican who took office a little more than a year ago, and Hubbell, the Democratic challenger, Monday made their closing arguments at rallies across the state.
Polls show a tight race. The latest Iowa Poll, the gold standard in Iowa political polling, showed Hubbell leading Reynolds by just 2 points, 46 percent to 44 percent, in a survey published Saturday in the Des Moines Register. An Emerson College poll, published Friday, showed Reynolds ahead of Hubbell by 4 points, 49 percent to 45 percent.
Reynolds, joined by other Republican candidates flying by private plane, traveled river to river Monday with stops in Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Waterloo, Clear Lake, Fort Dodge, Council Bluffs, Sioux City and Sioux Center.
“Iowa is going in the right direction,” Reynolds told a few dozen supporters at the day’s kickoff event at the Ankeny airport. “And I believe that Iowans know that this is the team and this is the governor and the lieutenant governor that’s going to keep this momentum going and to continue to build on that success.”
Reynolds plans to cast her ballot early this morning in her hometown of Osceola.
Hubbell spent his final day of the campaign in Democratic strongholds in eastern and central Iowa. He appeared at Democratic voter turnout offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and West Des Moines before finishing the day at an Election Eve rally in downtown Des Moines.
“We said from the very beginning we expect a very close race. But at the same time we’ve been working hard from the very beginning of this campaign,” Hubbell told reporters after rallying a few dozen volunteers at the West Des Moines canvass event. “... We’ve been working all 99 counties, and we want to pull Iowans together. We’re not trying to divide people. We want to be the governor and lieutenant governor for all Iowans, and I think people like that idea.”
Hubbell plans to vote early this morning in Des Moines.
Democrats already have more than 215,000 votes locked in as the party surpassed its previous midterm election early vote performance.
Democrats in 2014 cast 191,036 early votes; as of Monday, Democrats had cast 215,663 early votes, according to Iowa secretary of state data. And that number does not include Monday, which was the last day for in-person early voting.
Republicans appeared on pace to submit roughly the same number of early votes as they did in 2014.
The polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.