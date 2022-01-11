Governor pitches 4% flat income tax

DES MOINES — A four-year transition to a flat state income tax rate of 4%, shortening the time Iowans could claim jobless benefits and a new plan for devoting public funds to private school tuition are among the proposals introduced Tuesday night by Gov. Kim Reynolds in her annual Condition of the State address.
The Republican governor, who faces re-election this year, unveiled the proposals in remarks to a joint session of the Legislature in the House chamber at the Iowa Capitol.
State taxes on all Iowans’ income would be reduced every year until resting at 4% in 2026 under Reynolds’ proposal. The governor’s office said that would make Iowa’s income tax the fifth-lowest in the country. The state, according to the governor’s office, currently has the 16th-highest rate.
“Flat and fair,” Reynolds told the assembly.
When fully implemented, the tax reduction would translate to the average Iowa worker paying $1,300 less annually in taxes, the governor’s office said. That is in addition to $1,000 in average savings already expected from income tax reductions passed in 2018.
“That’s money that can be reinvested into our economy and used to promote the prosperity of every Iowan,” Reynolds said. “Yes, we’ll have less to spend once a year at the Capitol, but we’ll see it spent every single day on main streets, in grocery stores, and at restaurants across Iowa. We’ll see it spent in businesses instead of on bureaucracies.”
The proposal would reduce state revenues by roughly $1.6 billion in 2023, the governor’s office said. The most recent state budget was just more than $8 billion.
The governor’s office said if state revenue and spending continue to grow at their recent averages of 4% and 2%, respectively, the 4% flat income tax would not force budget cuts. The office also said the plan does not require any use of the state’s taxpayer trust fund, currently flush with $1 billion.
Reynolds’ proposal also would phase out all state taxes on retirement income.
The governor’s tax plan requires legislative approval. Some legislative Republicans have proposed phasing out the state income tax entirely.
Unemployment
Reynolds also proposed making more changes to the state’s unemployment system to address Iowa’s worker shortage. According to her staff, Reynolds will create a separate division in the workforce development agency to work with businesses searching for employees.
Reynolds also proposed cutting the amount of time Iowans can receive unemployment benefits — from 26 weeks to 16 weeks — and lowering the salary offers Iowans receiving benefits must accept.
Currently, Iowans receiving benefits must accept a job offer if it pays a certain percentage of their previous salary. Reynolds will propose lowering those thresholds.
Reynolds said the current 26 weeks to receive benefits is “frankly … more time than necessary,” and the salary threshold reduction will ensure “that those collecting unemployment can’t turn down suitable jobs while living on taxpayer funds.”
Education
Reynolds’ budget proposal includes a 2.5% funding increase for K-12 schools, community colleges and the state’s three public universities.
She also proposes using federal stimulus funding on a one-time $1,000 retention bonus for all Iowa teachers who remain at their school for another year.
Reynolds also proposed an expansion of public funding for private school tuition. Her proposal would make $5,340 scholarships available to any public school student who lives in a household at or below 400% of the federal poverty level. That equates to, for example, a household of three with total income of $87,840 or less, or a household of four with total income of $106,000 or less.
The $5,340 figure is based on 70% of state aid per student. The other 30%, or roughly $2,300, would go to a state fund and be reallocated to smaller school districts.
Reynolds’ previous private school tuition proposal failed to pass in the Iowa House in part due to concerns it would cause financial stress on small, rural school districts.
“We want to ensure our small schools stay strong while, at the same time, empowering parents to choose what’s best for their child,” Reynolds said.
The program initially would be capped at 10,000 students.
In response to recent concerns from some parents and some Republican lawmakers about books in school libraries that they say contain explicit material, Reynolds delivered strong words but offered modest action.
Reynolds’ proposal would require all schools to publish online all class materials, including textbooks, syllabuses and standards, as well as a comprehensive list of books available in the school’s library. Schools already are required to have that information available; Reynolds’ proposal would require them to publish it online.
Her proposal also would add a provision that if a school district does not respond to a parent’s complaint about books or material within 30 days, the complaint goes before the state education department. State funding would be withheld from any district that does not comply.
“We live in a free country with free expression. But there’s a difference between shouting vulgarities from a street corner and assigning them as required classroom reading. There’s a difference between late-night cable TV and the school library,” Reynolds said. “If school boards and administrators refuse to understand that — if they believe the classroom is about pushing their worldview — then we’re on the wrong path.”
The books that have been flagged by parents and lawmakers typically are about LGBTQ characters or written by LGBTQ authors and describe sexual encounters in brief passages.
Reynolds also, according to her office, is proposing a requirement that all students pass a citizenship test in order to graduate from high school.
Ethanol
Reynolds also tweaked from last year and will reintroduce ethanol legislation. Her new proposal will require all retailers with compatible equipment to offer the E15 ethanol blend by 2026 — a lower 10% blend is most common now — and require that all newly installed or upgraded infrastructure be E85 or B20 compatible.
State budget
Reynolds proposed an $8.2 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Her proposal would leave $960 million in the ending balance and all the state emergency and reserve accounts full.
Most state agencies would have status quo funding, with the exception of an $86 million increase in health and human services funding — $71 million of which would go to increased mental health care funding — and an $11.6 million combined increase in funding for the justice and judicial systems.
No agency would be forced to reduce spending, the governor’s office said.
Juneau wreckage bittersweet find for Sullivans, families
WATERLOO -- Saturday's discovery of the wreckage of the USS Juneau, on which Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers served and perished with nearly 700 shipmates during World War II, was an emotional, bittersweet experience for the fallen sailors' descendants.
"There's over 700 Navy families affected by this and my heart goes out to all those people," said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan and grandniece of George, Francis, Joseph and Madison Sullivan, who all died after the Juneau was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and sunk on Nov. 13, 1942.
"For me, it's like finding my grandfather's grave," said Knute Swensen of Huntington Beach, Calif., the grandson of the Juneau's commanding officer, Capt. Lyman K. Swenson, also among the Juneau dead.
The crew of the Research Vessel Petrel, on an expedition financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, found the Juneau's wreck at the bottom of "Ironbottom Sound" off Guadalcanal in the Solomons on St. Patrick's Day.
In an audio accompanying a video of the wreckage, Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for the expedition, noted it was appropriate the Juneau's remains were discovered on St. Patrick's Day, given the Sullivan brothers' Irish heritage.
"The luck of the Irish was with them," Kelly Sullivan said, echoing a wish she made for the USS The Sullivans, the current Navy destroyer named for her grandfather and great uncles, when she christened the ship in Bath, Maine, in 1995. She is the official Navy sponsor of that ship.
This wknd Paul Allen’s team found wreckage of WW2 USS Juneau in Pacific Ocean In 1942 this ship was sunk by Japanese torpedo carrying the 5 Sullivan brothers of Waterloo These Iowa heroes + hundred of others lost their life on that ship protecting our country Shld not b forgotten— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2018
The crew of the Petrel sent a message to The Courier, which said: "Our team is comprised of professional subsea operators and engineers with years of experience in the industry who are truly humbled with the opportunity to honor our fallen servicemen and provide some closure to their families."
The crew credited Allen with making the expedition possible.
Ironically, Kelly Sullivan was at the USS The Sullivans on St. Patrick's Day at its home port of Mayport, Fla., attending a retirement celebration for one of its former commanding officers.
"When this discovery happened, I was sitting on the fantail of the Sullivans...It's unbelievable," Sullivan said.
On her return trip home Sunday, she heard word of the discovery from U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rich Brown, commander of Navy surface forces and a former commanding officer of the USS The Sullivans. Brown was in Waterloo last November for a 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking. On Monday, Knute Swensen contacted her.
"It's bittersweet, this feeling," Sullivan said. "There's closure. It also opens a wound."
She said her father, Albert's son, Jim Sullivan, reacted with surprise and had similar feelings.
"My first thought was my prayers for all the Juneau families, not just the Sullivan brothers," Kelly Sullivan said, and all veterans and their families. She said her great-grandmother, Alleta Sullivan, never really had closure because her sons' bodies were never recovered and held out hope they may have survived.
Swensen said he watched the Petrel's undersea video in amazement as the crew made out the Juneaus name inscribed across the fantail.
"Seeing that video gave me chills," he said.
He also thought of his father, U.S. Navy Cmdr Robert Swensen, who passed away in April 2016 at age 93 and was very close to his father, the Juneau commander. Knute's grandfather's surname was misspelled as "Swenson" by a staff member at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and he never had it corrected. It was at Annapolis, when Robert was a cadet, that the Juneau commander and his son had their last meeting.
In an audio accompanying the video, Kraft of the Petrel expedition notes the ship's bow and stern were found relatively close to each other but the ship's debris was scattered over a mile on the ocean floor -- an indication of the devastating explosion which sunk her.
Most of the sailors were killed during the actual sinking; more than 100 died at sea in the days that followed from wounds, exposure or shark attacks, including George Sullivan, the oldest of the brothers. Ten sailors survived the actual sinking plus a four-person medical crew sent to the USS San Francisco to tend to wounded there prior to the attack.
Swensen hopes the Juneau crew's valor is also remembered. The ship earned multiple battles stars for the engagements in which it fought -- including one the night before its sinking, when it and other outgunned American ships turned back a Japanese task force headed for embattled U.S troops at Guadalcanal.
Sullivan praised Paul Allen's passion for pursuing the expedition -- a lesson she used it as an example for her third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
"I really admire Mr. Allen and his crew for having the faith to do this," she said, and encouraged her students to pursue their passions as well.
Both were in New York this past November at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking at the same Staten Island pier where the ship was commissioned into the Navy in 1997. That ceremony was across New York harbor from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the Juneau was commissioned into the Navy and sailed out of the harbor, never to return.
She hopes the USS The Sullivans can sail to the Juneau's final resting place on a future mission, with some of its sailors surviving family members.