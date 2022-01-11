Governor pitches 4% flat income tax

DES MOINES — A four-year transition to a flat state income tax rate of 4%, shortening the time Iowans could claim jobless benefits and a new plan for devoting public funds to private school tuition are among the proposals introduced Tuesday night by Gov. Kim Reynolds in her annual Condition of the State address.

The Republican governor, who faces re-election this year, unveiled the proposals in remarks to a joint session of the Legislature in the House chamber at the Iowa Capitol.

State taxes on all Iowans’ income would be reduced every year until resting at 4% in 2026 under Reynolds’ proposal. The governor’s office said that would make Iowa’s income tax the fifth-lowest in the country. The state, according to the governor’s office, currently has the 16th-highest rate.

“Flat and fair,” Reynolds told the assembly.

When fully implemented, the tax reduction would translate to the average Iowa worker paying $1,300 less annually in taxes, the governor’s office said. That is in addition to $1,000 in average savings already expected from income tax reductions passed in 2018.

“That’s money that can be reinvested into our economy and used to promote the prosperity of every Iowan,” Reynolds said. “Yes, we’ll have less to spend once a year at the Capitol, but we’ll see it spent every single day on main streets, in grocery stores, and at restaurants across Iowa. We’ll see it spent in businesses instead of on bureaucracies.”

The proposal would reduce state revenues by roughly $1.6 billion in 2023, the governor’s office said. The most recent state budget was just more than $8 billion.

The governor’s office said if state revenue and spending continue to grow at their recent averages of 4% and 2%, respectively, the 4% flat income tax would not force budget cuts. The office also said the plan does not require any use of the state’s taxpayer trust fund, currently flush with $1 billion.

Reynolds’ proposal also would phase out all state taxes on retirement income.

The governor’s tax plan requires legislative approval. Some legislative Republicans have proposed phasing out the state income tax entirely.

Unemployment

Reynolds also proposed making more changes to the state’s unemployment system to address Iowa’s worker shortage. According to her staff, Reynolds will create a separate division in the workforce development agency to work with businesses searching for employees.

Reynolds also proposed cutting the amount of time Iowans can receive unemployment benefits — from 26 weeks to 16 weeks — and lowering the salary offers Iowans receiving benefits must accept.

Currently, Iowans receiving benefits must accept a job offer if it pays a certain percentage of their previous salary. Reynolds will propose lowering those thresholds.

Reynolds said the current 26 weeks to receive benefits is “frankly … more time than necessary,” and the salary threshold reduction will ensure “that those collecting unemployment can’t turn down suitable jobs while living on taxpayer funds.”

Education

Reynolds’ budget proposal includes a 2.5% funding increase for K-12 schools, community colleges and the state’s three public universities.

She also proposes using federal stimulus funding on a one-time $1,000 retention bonus for all Iowa teachers who remain at their school for another year.

Reynolds also proposed an expansion of public funding for private school tuition. Her proposal would make $5,340 scholarships available to any public school student who lives in a household at or below 400% of the federal poverty level. That equates to, for example, a household of three with total income of $87,840 or less, or a household of four with total income of $106,000 or less.

The $5,340 figure is based on 70% of state aid per student. The other 30%, or roughly $2,300, would go to a state fund and be reallocated to smaller school districts.

Reynolds’ previous private school tuition proposal failed to pass in the Iowa House in part due to concerns it would cause financial stress on small, rural school districts.

“We want to ensure our small schools stay strong while, at the same time, empowering parents to choose what’s best for their child,” Reynolds said.

The program initially would be capped at 10,000 students.

In response to recent concerns from some parents and some Republican lawmakers about books in school libraries that they say contain explicit material, Reynolds delivered strong words but offered modest action.

Reynolds’ proposal would require all schools to publish online all class materials, including textbooks, syllabuses and standards, as well as a comprehensive list of books available in the school’s library. Schools already are required to have that information available; Reynolds’ proposal would require them to publish it online.

Her proposal also would add a provision that if a school district does not respond to a parent’s complaint about books or material within 30 days, the complaint goes before the state education department. State funding would be withheld from any district that does not comply.

“We live in a free country with free expression. But there’s a difference between shouting vulgarities from a street corner and assigning them as required classroom reading. There’s a difference between late-night cable TV and the school library,” Reynolds said. “If school boards and administrators refuse to understand that — if they believe the classroom is about pushing their worldview — then we’re on the wrong path.”

The books that have been flagged by parents and lawmakers typically are about LGBTQ characters or written by LGBTQ authors and describe sexual encounters in brief passages.

Reynolds also, according to her office, is proposing a requirement that all students pass a citizenship test in order to graduate from high school.

Ethanol

Reynolds also tweaked from last year and will reintroduce ethanol legislation. Her new proposal will require all retailers with compatible equipment to offer the E15 ethanol blend by 2026 — a lower 10% blend is most common now — and require that all newly installed or upgraded infrastructure be E85 or B20 compatible.

State budget

Reynolds proposed an $8.2 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Her proposal would leave $960 million in the ending balance and all the state emergency and reserve accounts full.

Most state agencies would have status quo funding, with the exception of an $86 million increase in health and human services funding — $71 million of which would go to increased mental health care funding — and an $11.6 million combined increase in funding for the justice and judicial systems.

No agency would be forced to reduce spending, the governor’s office said.

