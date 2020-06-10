Governor lifts more COVID-19 restrictions; Iowa businesses can operate a full capacity

“These changes are a result of the positive forward momentum that we’re generating in Iowa and we must keep it going,” Reynolds said. “We know that COVID-19 will remain in our communities for a while but we also know what we can do to effectively mitigate and manage and contain it while we safely and responsibly move forward with life.”

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, IDPH medical director and state epidemiologist, praised Iowans for making adjustments in their daily lives to keep their families and communities safe from COVID-19 during “an incredibly challenging time.” She said Iowa has reached a point where it can begin to safely and responsibly “dial back on some of the mitigation strategies,” but Pedati advised that “each Iowan must decide what is best for them.”

Reynolds’ announcement came on a day when state health officials reported that seven more Iowans had died from coronavirus-related illnesses in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 629. O’Brien County reported its first COVID-19 fatality while Black Hawk, Butler, Muscatine, Polk and Woodbury counties also each had one death.