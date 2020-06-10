Governor lifts more COVID-19 restrictions; Iowa businesses can operate a full capacity

DES MOINES — Iowa businesses can operate at full capacity beginning Friday while swimming pools, adult daycare and senior centers can reopen under social distancing and public health guidelines, Gov. Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday in dialing back mitigation efforts used to slow COVID-19 spread.
“I’m happy to say that Iowa’s COVID cases continue to trend in the right directions,” Reynolds told a Statehouse news conference where she announced plans to further ease some of the restrictions she put in place when the global COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Iowa last March.
Effective Friday, she said, restaurants, bars, theaters and a myriad of other businesses no longer will be subject to 50 percent capacity limitations, but they will be expected to continue observing six-foot separation distances, hand washing and other hygiene measures that have been considered effective in preventing the potentially deadly virus from rapidly spreading among communities.
"Eliminating the capacity restrictions will allow businesses the flexibility to adjust their specific operations accordingly to best meet the needs of their employees and customers," Reynolds told reporters.
Also, the governor announced that swimming pools may open under state Department of Public Health guidelines as well as senior centers and adult daycare programs. At the same time, Iowans in high-risk age groups or who have compromised immune systems or health challenges should continue to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid group settings.
“These changes are a result of the positive forward momentum that we’re generating in Iowa and we must keep it going,” Reynolds said. “We know that COVID-19 will remain in our communities for a while but we also know what we can do to effectively mitigate and manage and contain it while we safely and responsibly move forward with life.”
Dr. Caitlin Pedati, IDPH medical director and state epidemiologist, praised Iowans for making adjustments in their daily lives to keep their families and communities safe from COVID-19 during “an incredibly challenging time.” She said Iowa has reached a point where it can begin to safely and responsibly “dial back on some of the mitigation strategies,” but Pedati advised that “each Iowan must decide what is best for them.”
Reynolds’ announcement came on a day when state health officials reported that seven more Iowans had died from coronavirus-related illnesses in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 629. O’Brien County reported its first COVID-19 fatality while Black Hawk, Butler, Muscatine, Polk and Woodbury counties also each had one death.
Overall, 22,516 Iowans have tested positive for the virus – including 339 added in the past day, but about 60 percent of those have recovered. More than 200,000 Iowans have been tested (roughly one out of 16) and Reynolds said Wednesday additional testing options continue to be added.
A total of 245 Iowans were hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms or illnesses – a number that has dropped for 14 straight days and was down from a previous high of 451. Of those patients, 73 are in intensive care units and 49 require the use of a ventilator to assist their breathing, according to IDPH data.
"The consistent downward trends in positive cases and hospitalizations that were experienced for the last month allow us to confidently take additional steps forward, further relaxing restrictions and reopening businesses through a measured and responsible approach that’s driven by data," Reynolds said.
In her proclamation issued Wednesday, Reynolds lifted capacity restrictions on restaurants, bars, theaters and performance venues, racetracks, fitness centers, casinos and gaming facilities, salons, barbershops, shopping malls, medical spas, museums, aquariums, zoos, libraries, indoor playgrounds, children’s play center, swimming pool, bingo hall, bowling alley, pool hall, arcade, amusement park, campgrounds, tanning facilities, massage therapy establishments, tattoo establishments and other retail establishments. The relaxed guidelines also applied to mass gatherings, nonsporting and recreational activities, and religious and spiritual gatherings, according to the order.
“I think businesses want to do the right thing,” said Reynolds. “They want to make sure that they’re protecting their employees as well as their clients so I have full expectation that the majority will do everything they can to open up in a safe and responsible manner.”
Reynolds kept in place until at least the end of June a number of regulatory changes she implemented last March when positive cases of COVID-19 first surfaced in Iowa and steps were taken to slow community spread of the viral outbreak. She said she will revisit those items soon, including a provision that suspended all bottle and can returns on containers subject to Iowa’s nickel deposit law.
051520bp-tyson-rally-1
051520bp-tyson-rally-2
051520bp-tyson-rally-3
Meat locker
051720-blm-loc-2grocer
051720-blm-loc-2locker
051720-blm-loc-9locker
051720-blm-loc-8locker
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-001
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-002
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-003
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-005
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-001
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-010
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-001
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-003
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-004
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-005
05172020-blm-loc-1meatbane
05172020-blm-loc-1meattitus
05172020-blm-loc-2meatbane
05172020-blm-loc-2meattitus
Virus Outbreak Slaughterhouse Cities
Cobb_Seth 1 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 2 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 4 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 7 05.13.20.JPG
Ray_Eric-051420-1.jpg
Ray_Eric-051420-5.jpg
Ray_Eric-051420-2.jpg
Rogan_GreenBay_4.jpg
slone_chris-051420-1.jpg
slone_chris-051420-2.jpg
US-NEWS-TRUMP-ORDER-KEEPS-MEATPACKING-PLANTS-3-TB.jpg
Gallery
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
tyson-waterloo-pig-sign
050620bp-tysons-tour-2
050620bp-tysons-tour-1
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.