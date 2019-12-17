DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds heard a range of budget ideas Tuesday, from expanding Iowa’s workforce to boosting wages for front line care workers, but also for cutting taxes.
The governor heard from nearly 20 presenters — some paid lobbyists, some association representatives but no Iowans speaking on their own behalf — during an hourlong meeting to solicit ideas for a new two-year state spending plan beginning July 1.
“We’re putting a budget together right now. It’s kind of a puzzle. We’re looking at what our priorities are. My budget should reflect the priorities of this administration, and it will,” Reynolds told reporters.
Reynolds has introduced a new process that replaces a long-standing tradition of holding open discussions with state agency leaders in favor of private consultations.
Reynolds said she will focus on keeping a competitive business climate while keeping workforce issues “top of mind.” She said she also appreciated calls to reform mental-health with a sustainable funding source.
Representatives from the Iowa Taxpayers Association, Americans for Prosperity and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation urged the Republican governor to use the state’s fiscal surplus to speed up tax-cut “triggers” to lower state income tax rates, or have the state take over county mental health funding from local property taxpayers.
“I would encourage restraint in spending,” said Drew Klein of Americans for Prosperity. “ ... Don’t spend the additional revenue that we have coming in or those surpluses, but instead let’s use those to continue to reduce taxes on Iowans.”
During its December meeting, the three-member Revenue Estimating Conference projected the state would collect an extra $234.4 million in fiscal 2021 — a 2.9 percent increase over the $8.015 billion expected for the fiscal year that ends June 30.
According to the Legislative Services Agency, the general fund ended fiscal 2019 with a $289.3 million surplus, and the better-than-expected growth increased this year’s projected surplus to $470.5 million.
However, it is also projected the state will need a supplemental Medicaid appropriation of $106.6 million to cover increased costs not covered by its last appropriation.
State budget analysts project there will be a $237.3 million carry-over balance from the revised fiscal 2020 general fund surplus to be added to the $8.25 billion the revenue estimating panel expects in fiscal 2021 — meaning the amount available for the governor and legislators to budget next year will be $8.4 billion.
Reynolds and the GOP-run Legislature will have to contend with about $336.7 million of built-in and changes in fiscal 2021 and a projected $211 million increase for Medicaid. That total does not include any increase in supplemental state aid for K-12 schools, but does call for a $44.1 million salary bump.
The Legislative Service Agency projects total appropriations for fiscal 2021 to be $7.98 billion — or $423.4 million below the estimated expenditure limit. And the general fund surplus by June 30, 2021, is projected to be $510.9 million.
Majority Republicans who hold advantages of 32-18 in the Senate and 53-47 in the House say the strong financial position is due to their budget decisions.
Minority Democrats say the surplus comes of the expense of needed investments in education, health care, public safety and workforce programs.
Many executive branch agencies submitted status-quo budget requests again for fiscal 2021, but Reynolds has acknowledged some have gone too long without increased funding.
Overall, agency leaders are seeking a 2.6 percent boost of nearly $200 million next fiscal year.
Iowa Judicial Branch officials are proposing a 3.9 percent, $7.2 million increase for fiscal 2021 — a $191.8 million general fund request that seeks to increase salaries and hire additional staff at clerk of court offices.
Reynolds is slated to issue her two-year budget plan for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 when she makes her Jan. 14 Condition of the State address to legislators.
