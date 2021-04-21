Governor, Guard leader make plea as vaccine hesitancy in Iowa grows

JOHNSTON — The number of Iowa counties that did not need their entire allotment of COVID-19 vaccines more than doubled over the past week and now includes nearly half of the state.
With those numbers in mind, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday made a plea to Iowans who are hesitant about getting the vaccine.
“We are making great progress, but we can always do better, and in this case we absolutely should,” Reynolds said Wednesday during her weekly press conference at Iowa PBS studios. “Today I want to appeal to everyone who’s hesitating. If you’re opting to wait and see, what are you waiting for? If you’ve been a hard ‘no’ from the start, what’s your reason? And if you can’t answer those questions, we hope that you take the time to reconsider.”
Forty-three of Iowa’s 99 counties this week rejected vaccine shipments from the state because they have not yet used previous allotments, state public health officials said. That’s up from 20 counties just one week prior.
Most of those 43 counties are clustered in the state’s northwestern region, public health officials said.
Reynolds’ administration is addressing the issue by dispatching Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, a native of Hawarden in Sioux County, to western Iowa to receive his COVID-19 vaccination. Gregg will receive the shot during a public clinic Friday in Sioux City.
Reynolds said vaccine hesitancy is not unique to Iowa, and appears to be most prevalent among younger people.
But when asked about an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll from late March in which 36% of Republicans said they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated, compared with 12% of Democrats, Reynolds questioned the validity of such polls.
“That’s your poll, but I think we need to look larger scale and we need to really do a deep dive and really take a look at why, what’s behind it, what can we do to help ensure Iowans that they are safe and this is the right thing to do, especially as we work to open back up and just continue to get life back to normal,” she said.
Reynolds cited Kaiser Family Foundation research indicating that age is a factor in resistance to getting vaccinated, with the highest resistance among adults ages 18 to 39.
“These results likely reflect a sense of security among young adults who typically experience only mild illness from the virus and are generally less concerned about preventative care,” said Reynolds, who repeatedly warned people to be proactive in stopping the spread of the virus but adamantly opposed mandatory restrictions and quickly reopened businesses.
However, Kaiser’s studies also have consistently shown significant reluctance among Republicans to get vaccinated. For example, Kaiser reported in March that, “About three in ten Republicans (29%) and a similar share of white adults who identify as Evangelical Christians (28%) say they will definitely not get the vaccine.” That study indicated 5% of Democrats and 9% of independents said they would not get vaccinated.
Of the 43 Iowa counties to decline vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 12 as having high rates of coronavirus transmission. Voter registration information shows that all 12 are heavily Republican counties.
Reynolds said she plans to ask respected community and religious leaders to encourage vaccine resisters to change their minds and get immunized.
“Whatever the reasons, it’s important to understand why certain groups may be hesitant so that we can continue to do everything that we can to take a more targeted approach to providing that information and vaccination options that are most relevant for them,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said vaccine doses not needed in some counties are being reallocated to more populous areas where there is still demand.
Joining Reynolds at the press conference was Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard. Corell described his bout with COVID-19 in November. Corell said he was hospitalized for a week and still feels symptoms of the virus, including fatigue and shortness of breath.
Corell said he completed his COVID-19 vaccination in March.
“Recently we gained a tool to help stop this virus from perpetuating. We now have vaccines. We now have renewed hope to move forward without this plague following us, bringing us sickness and death,” Corell said. “I had no hesitation in becoming vaccinated. … I believe getting vaccinated is doing my part in helping stop the cycle of spreading this virus. …
“For those of you sitting on the fence, wondering about getting vaccinated, do it. It’s the right thing to do for you, your family, your neighbors, and our communities. Join us in being part of the solution to end this.”
Corell said roughly half of Iowa Guard members have not yet been vaccinated. He said vaccination is not at this point a requirement for service, and implored Guard members to also get vaccinated.
CDC data shows that Iowa has fully vaccinated 920,481 people, or 29.2% of its population. That is the 15th highest rate of any state.
Iowa health officials on Wednesday reported 691 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths from the disease, pushing the state’s pandemic death toll to 5,893.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.