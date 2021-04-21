Governor, Guard leader make plea as vaccine hesitancy in Iowa grows

Reynolds said vaccine hesitancy is not unique to Iowa, and appears to be most prevalent among younger people.

But when asked about an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll from late March in which 36% of Republicans said they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated, compared with 12% of Democrats, Reynolds questioned the validity of such polls.

“That’s your poll, but I think we need to look larger scale and we need to really do a deep dive and really take a look at why, what’s behind it, what can we do to help ensure Iowans that they are safe and this is the right thing to do, especially as we work to open back up and just continue to get life back to normal,” she said.

Reynolds cited Kaiser Family Foundation research indicating that age is a factor in resistance to getting vaccinated, with the highest resistance among adults ages 18 to 39.

“These results likely reflect a sense of security among young adults who typically experience only mild illness from the virus and are generally less concerned about preventative care,” said Reynolds, who repeatedly warned people to be proactive in stopping the spread of the virus but adamantly opposed mandatory restrictions and quickly reopened businesses.

