Governor expects virus to spread more; total cases at 23

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds called Monday on Iowans to temper their St. Patrick’s Day celebrating and practice good hygiene, social distancing and common-sense to help contain the spread of a novel coronavirus pandemic that has reached 23 positive cases in the state and is likely to keep growing.

“There’ll be another St. Paddy’s Day next year,” Reynolds said.

“This isn’t going to end tomorrow and we’re going to see the numbers rise for a while,” the governor said, “but it really will help us bend the curve, it will help us to keep the health care system from completely being overburdened and overtaxed.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People most at risk of developing severe symptoms are older adults and those with underlying health issues.

State officials continue to assess how Iowans are avoiding large crowds and abiding by health recommendations, Reynolds said. She said she hopes to keep Iowa businesses open.